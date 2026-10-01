Ruto moves to defuse lecturers' strike threat

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President William Ruto address the public in Taita Taveta on October 1, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has sought to calm tensions over a threatened university lecturers’ strike, saying the government is engaging the lecturers to address their grievances while pursuing broader reforms in higher education funding.

Ruto said the issues raised by university lecturers were largely longstanding matters dating back several years and could be resolved through dialogue and changes to existing laws.

“For the lecturers who are threatening to strike, we shall engage with them because for the last four years have you heard teachers go on strike? They were striking every time. We are trying to change things,” Ruto said.

The President said the government was looking into the causes of the lecturers’ grievances rather than waiting for industrial action to begin.

“Even if there are threats to protest, we are looking for where is the problem. Tuko karibu kuitatua, tusikuwe na wasiwasi,” he said.

Ruto said some of the issues being raised by the lecturers relate to commitments made in 2017, arguing that his administration was working to address the outstanding concerns.

“Yale wanatuuliza sio ya sasa ni yale yalifanyika 2017. They know we have a solution to the problem,” he said.

He assured lecturers that the government would take responsibility for resolving the matters before it, saying, “I assure them I will handle it because I am there for now.”

The dispute comes against the backdrop of wider reforms the government is pursuing in higher education financing. Ruto said legislation to amend the Higher Education Loans Board framework had already been taken to Parliament as part of efforts to strengthen funding for university and other tertiary students.

He said the objective was to ensure that financial difficulties do not force students out of institutions.

“Tumepeleka bungeni sheria ya Higher Education Loans Board tubadilishe,” Ruto said, adding that the government wanted the changes in place from January.

He said the reforms would cover students in universities, TVET institutions and KMTC, with the government seeking to ensure that no student is sent home because their parents cannot meet education costs.

“I want starting January tuwe tumebadilisha sheria ndio tuhakikishe kila mwanafunzi anayeenda University or TVET or even KMTC hakuna mwanafunzi atafukuzwa kwamba mzazi hajalipa,” he said.

Ruto said government funding for higher education had increased substantially, rising from Sh14 billion in 2022 to Sh56 billion this year. However, he acknowledged that the allocation remains below the amount required.

He said the government faces a deficit of about Sh40 billion and expressed confidence that the gap would be addressed once the proposed legislation is passed by Parliament.

The President also addressed concerns over unpaid publishers and shortages of learning materials in schools, saying the Ministry of Education would engage publishers and work towards resolving outstanding payments before the end of the year.

“I am sure the Ministry of Education will engage the publishers so that by next year we have the books in schools,” he said.

Another issue raised was capitation, with schools facing pressure over the adequacy of funds allocated to support learners and meet operational costs.

Ruto said the problem was partly linked to the formula used to calculate the cost of educating a child, which he said was based on outdated figures.

“What we need to correct is the hesabu iliyofanywa ya gharama ya kufundisha watoto ni ya zamani,” he said.

He said the government would review the calculation to ensure schools receive adequate funding.

“That review is going to be undertaken,” Ruto said.