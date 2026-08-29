Homa Bay steps up fight against HIV, teenage pregnancies and GBV

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First Lady Rachel Ruto speaks at Mawego National Polytechnic in Homa Bay County. [James Omoro, Standard]

The fight against triple threat has gained impetus in Homa Bay after a programme for rescuing adolescents from new HIV infections was launched in the county.

Triple threat is a public health issue which refers to HIV and AIDS, teenage pregnancies, and gender-based violence (GBV).

Homa Bay is one of the top counties whose adolescents are worst affected by triple threat, especially new HIV infections.

The latest data from the Ministry of Health indicate that Homa Bay County has an HIV prevalence of 11.74 per cent. Adolescents aged 10-19 years account for 20.6 per cent of new HIV infections in the county.

The majority of the affected are girls. Similarly, girls are highly affected by teenage pregnancies, which result from GBV.

An initiative has been launched to salvage the teenagers to end new HIV infections in the county by 2030.

The initiative involves sensitising adolescent girls, boys and local leaders on the danger of triple threat and how to eradicate it. Those who are sensitised cascade the campaign to their villages and institutions.

It also encourages reporting of triple threat incidents to government authorities so that punitive legal measures are taken against perpetrators.

First Lady Rachel Ruto launched the initiative at Mawego National Polytechnic in Karachuonyo Constituency. First Lady Rachel Ruto and Governor Gladys Wanga with school girls and local leaders during a mentorship session on tackling the triple threat in Homa Bay. [James Omoro, Standard]

The programme is spearheaded by Mrs Ruto’s office in collaboration with the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC) and other partners.

Ruto, who was accompanied by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, called on all stakeholders to join hands in ending the triple threat in Homa Bay.

She said the triple threat should be treated with urgency to end it by 2030.

“Teenage pregnancies, HIV and sexual and gender-based violence are still a serious challenge among our adolescents. We must treat the triple threat with the urgency it deserves to end it,” Ruto said.

This second phase of the campaign, dubbed End Triple Threat by 2030, covers Homa Bay, Samburu, West Pokot and Uasin Gishu. The first phase covered Meru and Narok.

The First Lady said the programme also involves training health workers on how to offer adolescent-friendly services. At least 200,000 health workers have been trained across the counties.

She urged parents to talk to their children about the triple threat.

Mrs Ruto urged adolescents to speak out whenever they are predisposed to the triple threat.

“Let each person in the society be committed to protecting children against triple threat,” Mrs Ruto said.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga expressed concerns that adolescents also bear a huge burden of HIV infections.

“We are making progress in the fight against triple threat because perpetrators are being jailed. The problems our girls undergo due to HIV infections cannot be underestimated,” Wanga said.

She said girls needed mentorship to enable them to have brighter futures.

“A mentored girl is empowered and is aware of what they should do to have a good future,” Wanga said.

Medical Health Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga said the Government through the Social Health Authority had allocated Sh1 billion to support teenage mothers.

“Teenagers undergo serious trauma when affected by the triple threat. The allocation will improve their lives,” Dr Oluga said.

The NSDCC Chief Executive Officer Douglas Bosire urged political leaders and all members of society to make concerted efforts to end new HIV infections. Dr Bosire said ending AIDS and other aspects of the triple threat will enable children to learn.

“I appeal to everybody in the society to work hard in ending the triple threat and new HIV infections. Let us work hard in cushioning adolescents from the health problems which can ruin their lives,” Dr Bosire said.