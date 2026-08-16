Passengers stranded as youth barricade roads in Homa Bay

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A bus christened Honest which was headed to Mbita from Nairobi parked near Homa Bay Police on August 16, 2026. [James Omoro, Standard]

Transport was paralysed in Homa Bay town after youths barricaded roads ahead of the Linda Mwananchi movement rally on Sunday.

Passengers who were traveling from Nairobi to various parts of Homa Bay were forced to spend long hours on the road.

Passengers who were travelling in a bus christened Honest to Mbita sub-county were stranded in Homa Bay town, forcing the driver to park the vehicle near the Homa Bay Police Station for security reasons.

At 3.30 pm, the passengers had not embarked on their journey.

Emily Aloo, who was travelling for her mother-in-law’s burial in Kasgunga village in Mbita sub-county, expressed concerns that the violence had disrupted her plans.

"We left Nairobi yesterday at 9 pm, but I am still in Homa Town. I have not eaten anything since I left Nairobi and hunger is real here," Aloo said.

Annalisa Mukena, another passenger, urged the government to accord Kenyans security during political events.

Mukena, who was travelling to Mbita town from Nairobi, said she had lost so much due to the delay in reaching her destination.

"Politics should not interfere with development activities. The government should accord Kenyans security," Mukena said.

Business was paralysed in Homa Bay town on Sunday as shops remained closed for fear of looting and destruction. Even open-air markets were not operating.

"We have not done any business in this town. My children will go hungry today," said Eunice Auma, a trader.