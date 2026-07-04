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Three arrested over attack on Linda Mwananchi convoy in Kisii

By Esther Nyambura | Jul. 4, 2026
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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during Linda Mwananchi rally in Vihiga County. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Police in Kisii County have arrested three suspects over an attack on a Linda Mwananchi convoy in the Keumbu area on Friday, July 3.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the arrests were made after reviewing videos and gathering information on the incident, with investigations still ongoing.

“Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kisii Central, and Keumbu Police Station moved swiftly and arrested three suspects, who are currently in custody,” the statement read.

The attack occurred as leaders linked to the Linda Mwananchi movement headed to Keroka for a political rally. Videos shared online showed chaotic scenes in Keumbu, where a group of youths allegedly hurled stones at vehicles in the convoy,  leaving several people injured and damaging multiple vehicles.

Condemning the violence, the National Police Service warned against political intolerance and vowed action against those responsible.

“Political intolerance, in whatever form, is unacceptable and will be rigorously pursued through the criminal justice system,” the statement said.

The service further said Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja had directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to fast-track investigations into all aspects of the violence, including identifying any operational gaps that may have contributed to the incident.

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