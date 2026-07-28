Migori leaders rally residents to acquire IDs and voter cards

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Migori leaders are urging residents to obtain IDs and register as voters to boost the county's influence ahead of the 2027 General Election. [File, Standard]

Leaders in Migori County have launched a fresh campaign urging residents to acquire national identity cards (IDs) and register as voters ahead of the 2027 general election.

As of July 2026, Migori County had 519,116 registered voters, and the leaders said that the low registration could weaken the county's political influence.

Governor Ochilo Ayacko; Rongo MP Paul Abour, Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, and Kuria East MP Maisori Kitayama said the low numbers have prompted a coordinated mobilisation drive for voter registration.

Ayacko said the drive involves elected leaders, chiefs, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Registrar of Persons and village elders.

Speaking during public functions in different venues within the county, Governor Ayacko said the exercise was critical to increasing the county's bargaining power at the national level.

“Wherever you are, whether a man or woman, register as a voter,” Ayacko said. The governor also urged women to encourage men to obtain the necessary documents.

“Do not allow men without IDs or voters' cards to ask for anything from you,” said Ayacko, urging eligible youth who had yet to acquire IDs to take advantage of the ongoing registration efforts.

Ayacko expressed concern over reports of low voter registration in parts of the county, particularly Awendo, warning that failure to register could reduce Migori's political influence in the next election.

“Whatever we had in agreement with the government will not be fulfilled," he said, adding that continued participation in elections would help the county secure more national government development projects.

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita in a separate function also expressed concern over what he described as low voter registration across the region, saying local administrators and community leaders had been enlisted to reverse the trend.

“We have noted low numbers of voter registration across the region, particularly in Migori County and even in my own constituency,” Nyamita remarked.

He said chiefs and village elders had resolved to ensure every eligible resident acquires an ID and registers as a voter before the next general election.

“Every single eligible voter should have an ID and voter's card to determine the next set of leaders come 2027,” the MP highlighted.

Nyamita urged young people to participate in the process rather than limiting their civic engagement to online discussions.

“Bad leaders are elected by good voters who do not vote. Those who have not taken IDs and are not voting are allowing bad leaders to lead them,” he said.

Rongo MP Paul Abuor said his constituency had already begun implementing strategies to raise voter registration after convening a stakeholders' meeting involving chiefs, IEBC officials and the Registrar of Persons.

He said Rongo had about 45,000 registered voters during the last election, and the constituency was targeting an additional 22,000 new voters.

"We are strategising and seeing how best we can mobilise our people so that we can increase our numbers," Mr Abuor said.

He highlighted the deployment of public address vehicles across all wards to sensitise residents on voter registration and collaboration with schools to encourage eligible students to obtain identity cards upon turning 18 as one of the measures for achieving higher numbers.

“We want to have a system where the students get IDs and register as voters at the same time,” Abuor stated.

Kuria East MP Maisori Kitayama linked the registration campaign to the 2027 presidential election, urging residents to register in large numbers.

“We have to ensure that we get IDs and voters' cards because we are many,” Kitayama said.

The leaders said increasing the number of registered voters across Migori County would strengthen the county's electoral participation and influence the 2027 general elections' outcome.