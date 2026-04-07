IEBC rolls out door-to-door voter registration targeting 65,000 new voters in Migori County

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IEBC Voter registration on going across the country .

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has launched a door-to-door voter registration drive in Migori County, targeting 65,000 new voters.

Migori County Election Manager Ben Moseti said the approach is aimed at boosting numbers before the close of the one-month exercise.

“We have been persuading people to register as voters,” he said.

Moseti noted that three Kenya Integrated Elections Management System (KIEMS) kits have been deployed in each constituency to enhance the process and help meet the target.

So far, 11,286 new voters have been registered. “We are seeing progress,” he added.

The exercise also targets voters who registered before 2012 but were not captured in the electronic system. IEBC says such individuals must register afresh to be included in the current biometric Register of Voters (RoV).

Principal Secretary for Public Investments and Assets Management, Cyrrel Odede, speaking during a meeting in God-Jope Ward, Suna East, called on young people to register ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Youths are the future of the country, and by registering, you will have a say in electing leaders,” he said.

Odede said the government will work with local administrators to distribute uncollected national ID cards through chiefs and assistant chiefs to ease access.

He attributed the backlog of uncollected IDs among youth to lost waiting cards.

The PS pledged collaboration with IEBC and local authorities to ensure the 65,000 target is met before the exercise ends on May 5.

IEBC has stationed registration officials at Rongo University, Kenya Medical Training College campuses, and the Migori Huduma Centre to reach more young voters.