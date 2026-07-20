20 fishermen arrested over illegal fishing in Lake Victoria

Audio By Vocalize

Fishing gear confiscated at Angalo Beach in Homa Bay sub-county. [James Omoro, Standard]

The fight against illegal fishing in Lake Victoria gained impetus after 20 fishermen were arrested for catching immature fish.

The arrest was made through collaboration between the State Department of Fisheries Service and Angalo Beach Management Unit (BMU).

A fisheries officer who led the operation but sought anonymity said the fishermen were detained at Homa Bay Police Station. They will be arraigned in court.

The officials seized equipment including six boat engines and five fishing nets.

The Angalo BMU Chairman Tom Odhiambo complained that several fishermen from other BMUs had devised a trend of fishing in the breeding zone at his beach. The breeding zone is a place set aside for reproduction of fish and growth of young fish.

“We set aside the zone for breeding and members of my beach have not been fishing there. But, unfortunately, fishermen from other beaches come to fish in our breeding zone,” Odhiambo said.

Odhiambo expressed concerns that the illegal fishermen were catching immature fish, leading to a decline in fish population.

“We highly welcome the arrest because it will save our lake from unnecessary exploitation,” Odhiambo added.

Many fishermen who depend on Lake Victoria have been complaining about the decline in fish population.

A number of fish species can no longer be found in the lake today.

The wild fish catch in Lake Victoria no longer meets the demand in the country.

The decline in fish population in Lake Victoria has been blamed on human activities, including illegal fishing.

Cyprina Anyango, a fishmonger who has operated at Angalo Beach in Homa Bay Sub-county for more than 30 years, complained that illegal fishing had denied them fish.

“I have been in the business for many years. The serious shortage of fish affecting us now results from illegal fishing,” Anyango said.

To curb illegal fishing, the State Department of Fisheries has embarked on a crackdown on illegal fishing.

The crackdown led to the arrest of 20 fishermen at Angalo Beach in Homa Bay Sub-county on Monday.