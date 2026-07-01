Uriri's Mark Nyamita leads Nyanza MPs in Infotrak's performance ranking

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Uriri MP Mark Nyamita. [File, Standard]

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita has emerged as Nyanza's top-performing legislator in the latest Infotrak Elected Leaders Performance Rating, leading a strong showing by lawmakers from the region in the national rankings.

The survey, which assessed Members of Parliament on accessibility, responsiveness, accountability, visibility and fulfilment of campaign promises, ranked Babu Owino as the country's best-performing MP with an 80 per cent approval rating.

Nyamita secured a place in the national Top 100, emerging as the highest-ranked MP from Nyanza and reinforcing his growing reputation for service delivery in Migori County.

Reacting to the ranking, Nyamita said the recognition was a reflection of deliberate efforts to improve access to services, particularly through technology-driven initiatives in education.

"The ranking is a reflection of the work we have done for the people of Uriri. We are the only constituency in Nyanza that has fully digitised bursary applications. Our students apply online from anywhere. We have been paperless for three years, going to four. The NG-CDF Board is now adopting the same system nationally. We have changed household conversations from despair over school fees to hope for opportunities," he said.

Nyamita said the digitised bursary system has made the application process more efficient and transparent while reducing the burden on parents and students seeking financial assistance.

Besides Nyamita, several other Nyanza legislators featured strongly in the rankings, including Junet Mohamed, David Ochieng, Lilian Gogo and Otiende Amollo, highlighting the region's strong representation among Kenya's highly rated lawmakers.

Rangwe MP Lilian Gogo also stood out as one of the country's most improved legislators after recording a significant rise in the national rankings, signalling growing public approval of her performance.

According to Infotrak Research & Consulting, fulfilment of campaign promises remained the biggest factor influencing how Kenyans rated their MPs. Other key indicators included transparency and accountability, visible development projects, prudent management of public resources and accessibility to constituents.

The latest rankings come as legislators increasingly shift focus to the 2027 General Election, with performance likely to become a key campaign issue as voters demand greater accountability and measurable development outcomes from their elected leaders.

For Nyamita, topping the Nyanza rankings is expected to strengthen his political standing in Migori County, while reinforcing the growing importance of innovation, service delivery and constituent engagement in shaping public confidence in elected leaders.