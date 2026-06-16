Government backs digital literacy as GLUK launches regional language, cultural centre

Audio By Vocalize

Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development, Shadrack Mwadime. [File, Standard]

The government has intensified efforts to equip young Kenyans with digital skills and global competencies, positioning digital literacy as a key pillar in addressing unemployment and preparing the country's youthful population for opportunities in the international job market.

Speaking during the launch of the Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) Regional Language and Cultural Centre at the university's main campus in Kibos, Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime said partnerships between government, universities and the private sector are critical in ensuring young people acquire skills that match the changing demands of the modern workplace.

The centre, established through a partnership involving Great Lakes University of Kisumu, Samsung, Valitz and Starlink, will offer digital learning programmes and foreign language training aimed at enhancing the employability of young people both locally and internationally.

Mwadime described the initiative as a timely intervention that will help prepare Kenyan youth for opportunities emerging in the global economy.

"We are here this afternoon at the Great Lakes University of Kisumu to launch a programme that is going to be of great assistance to all young people going forward," said Mwadime.

He noted that digital skills have become increasingly important as countries across the world embrace technology-driven economies, creating a growing demand for workers who are digitally competent and able to operate in multicultural environments.

According to Mwadime, the government is keen on ensuring that young people are not only educated but are also equipped with practical skills that make them competitive in the labour market.

"Great Lakes University of Kisumu is working in partnership with Samsung, Valitz and Starlink to offer digital classes that are going to be of great assistance to our young people in terms of building their capacity, not only in the courses they wish to undertake but also in learning foreign languages," he said.

The PS said Kenya's youthful population presents both an opportunity and a challenge, noting that nearly 70 per cent of Kenyans are aged 35 years and below.

While the country has made tremendous progress in expanding access to education through universities, technical institutions and schools, many graduates continue to struggle to find employment after completing their studies.

"One of the issues that we are grappling with as a country is unemployment. We have done extremely well in expanding educational infrastructure, but many young people graduating from our institutions are unable to secure employment within our economy," he said.

Mwadime explained that the government is increasingly working with learning institutions to bridge the gap between education and employment by ensuring training programmes reflect current labour market needs.

He said digital literacy is among the skills that employers are increasingly demanding, making initiatives such as the GLUK centre essential in preparing graduates for future careers.

"This programme is important because it is making young people ready for the labour market that exists both internationally and within our economy. We want them to graduate with skills that can immediately be absorbed into the workforce," he said.

Mwadime further revealed that the government is working towards transforming educational institutions into pathways for employment by strengthening partnerships between universities and employers.

"Our objective is to convert educational institutions into recruitment centres so that immediately students graduate, they can transition into employment opportunities through partnerships that universities establish with organisations and employers," he said.

Mwadime commended Great Lakes University of Kisumu for already establishing international partnerships, particularly with institutions in Germany, which he said are being operationalised to create opportunities for Kenyan graduates.

He added that his ministry continuously monitors international labour trends and shares the information with universities to ensure training remains relevant.

"We scan the international labour market to identify where opportunities exist and immediately inform universities so that they can offer courses that make our young people employable," he said.

The PS emphasised that collaboration between government and educational institutions marks a significant shift from the past, when the two sectors often worked independently.

"This is an example to show the entire country that government and educational institutions are now working together for the benefit of our young people. We can no longer operate in silos if we want to address unemployment effectively," he said.

Mwadime also disclosed that the government's labour mobility programme has enabled more than 560,000 young Kenyans to secure employment opportunities abroad over the last two and a half years.

The PS noted that as more employment opportunities become available globally, digital literacy and language skills will play an increasingly important role in helping young people access and succeed in those positions.

He said the government's approach is centred on enabling young people to gain experience and skills abroad before returning home to contribute to national development through investment and entrepreneurship.

Speaking during the launch, Great Lakes University of Kisumu Vice-Chancellor Prof Hazel Miseda said the Regional Language and Cultural Centre represents a major step towards positioning the institution at the forefront of digital innovation and global learning.

She said the university has invested in digital solutions and learning ecosystems as part of its commitment to preparing students for the future of work.

"For one, we have engaged in digital solutions and ecosystems for the university. Secondly, we are launching foreign languages in the institution. As we look towards innovation, we need languages and we need technology to be able to achieve this," said Prof Miseda.

"I am proud of what we have achieved so far and I know this is the beginning of great things to come. The entire university family is energised and excited because we can already see the impact this initiative will have," she said.

Prof Miseda noted that technology has opened new opportunities for people to work for organisations located in different parts of the world while remaining in Kenya.

"We have witnessed people working in Kenya while serving companies outside the country. We therefore see this initiative as part of the solution to unemployment and we intend to invest more in it," she said.

She urged young people to embrace digital skills and language training, saying they are increasingly becoming essential tools for success in the modern economy.