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Questions as suspect dies in police cell

By James Omoro | May. 6, 2026
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Ngegu Police Station where a  24 year old suspect committed suicide [James Omoro, Standard].

Police in Homa Bay are investigating an incident where a 24-year-old suspect was found dead in a suspected case of suicide inside Ngegu Police Station.

Police believe Wycliffe Omondi used shoelaces to hang himself.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem said the suspect reportedly got access to the laces when he was picking his supper.

“The information we have is that the man got hold of the laces when he was receiving food. He tied them to the ventilation space and hanged himself. He was alone in the cell,” Koilem said.

Koilem said they had reported the matter to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for investigations.

“We have reported the matter to the IPOA, and investigations are going on to establish what caused the death. We will eventually rely on the findings of the probe to enable us to take appropriate action,” Koilem said.

Omondi had been arrested early Sunday after he was allegedly found with a stolen cow.

“Our officers were informed that Omondi had stolen the cow. When they responded, they found him with it on his way to Kendu Bay,” Koilem said.

The police boss urged the suspect’s family to maintain calm as investigations continue.

“Let the family maintain calm and wait for findings of the ongoing investigations,” he added.

Omondi’s body was moved to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

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Related Topics

IPOA Investigations Homa Bay County Police Commander Lawrence Koilem Homa Bay County Referral Hospital Wycliffe Omondi
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