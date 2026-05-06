Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto appoints Justice Warsame to Supreme Court

By Mate Tongola | May. 6, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto has appointed Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya, filling a vacancy left by the late Mohammed Ibrahim.

The appointment was formalised through a Kenya Gazette notice dated May 5, 2026, following Warsame’s nomination by the Judicial Service Commission on April 29, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166(1)(e) of the Constitution of Kenya, I hereby appoint Hon. Justice Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” the notice stated.

Justice Warsame, previously serving at the Court of Appeal, emerged the top candidate during a two-day interview process conducted in Nairobi. Chief Justice Martha Koome said he demonstrated the competence and integrity required for the position.

Justice Warsame brings decades of judicial experience to the apex court, having served in multiple key positions within Kenya’s judiciary.

He has been a Judge of the Court of Appeal since 2012, where he has handled a wide range of complex cases. 

Before that, he served at the High Court from 2003, presiding over both the Commercial and Criminal Divisions, and later overseeing the Judicial Review Division.

His tenure on the bench has been marked by efficiency, with a consistently high case clearance rate, an achievement he underscored during his interview before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Chief Justice Martha Koome said Warsame stood out during the selection process, citing his broad experience and performance across various judicial assignments.

“Justice Warsame distinguished himself across these areas, demonstrating the qualities required of a Supreme Court judge and earning the Commission’s confidence for appointment to the country’s highest court,” Koome said.

His appointment brings the Supreme Court bench to full strength.

The court is now composed of Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, William Ouko, Njoki Ndungu, and Justice Mohamed Warsame.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Supreme Court Judge Justice Mohamed Warsame Gazette Notice President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

KCB determined to stop Kabras Sugar Kenya Cup dominance
KCB determined to stop Kabras Sugar Kenya Cup dominance
Shipping & Logistics
By Washington Onyango
1 hr ago
Kitui leaders hit out at Duale for his 'arrogant' camel remarks
Eastern
By Philip Muasya
2 hrs ago
Opposition wave slowly turning into tsunami against Ruto
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Killer fumes: Low standard fuel poisons you with every breath
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Killer fumes: Low standard fuel poisons you with every breath
KNEC rolls out digital war on forged papers
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
KNEC rolls out digital war on forged papers
Orengo, Babu accuses police of targeting supporters in Kisumu
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Orengo, Babu accuses police of targeting supporters in Kisumu
Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Ruto accused of ignoring Kenyans safety for the sake of trade deals
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved