Ruto appoints Justice Warsame to Supreme Court

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President William Ruto has appointed Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya, filling a vacancy left by the late Mohammed Ibrahim.

The appointment was formalised through a Kenya Gazette notice dated May 5, 2026, following Warsame’s nomination by the Judicial Service Commission on April 29, 2026.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 166(1)(e) of the Constitution of Kenya, I hereby appoint Hon. Justice Mohamed Abdullahi Warsame as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” the notice stated.

Justice Warsame, previously serving at the Court of Appeal, emerged the top candidate during a two-day interview process conducted in Nairobi. Chief Justice Martha Koome said he demonstrated the competence and integrity required for the position.

Justice Warsame brings decades of judicial experience to the apex court, having served in multiple key positions within Kenya’s judiciary.

He has been a Judge of the Court of Appeal since 2012, where he has handled a wide range of complex cases.

Before that, he served at the High Court from 2003, presiding over both the Commercial and Criminal Divisions, and later overseeing the Judicial Review Division.

His tenure on the bench has been marked by efficiency, with a consistently high case clearance rate, an achievement he underscored during his interview before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Chief Justice Martha Koome said Warsame stood out during the selection process, citing his broad experience and performance across various judicial assignments.

“Justice Warsame distinguished himself across these areas, demonstrating the qualities required of a Supreme Court judge and earning the Commission’s confidence for appointment to the country’s highest court,” Koome said.

His appointment brings the Supreme Court bench to full strength.

The court is now composed of Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, William Ouko, Njoki Ndungu, and Justice Mohamed Warsame.