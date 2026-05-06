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Parents protest after classroom handover at Kadawa Primary disrupted

By Elijah Mwamuli | May. 6, 2026
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Parents of Kadawa primary school protesting. [File, Standard]

Parents of Kadawa Primary School in Mwea, Kirinyaga County, today protested after an alleged classroom handover ceremony was disrupted.

Woman Representative Maina Njeri was expected to officially hand over the modern classrooms but was allegedly blocked from accessing the premises by police.

The move provoked the parents who had gathered to witness the event, prompting them to disrupt learning activities.

The agitated parents, some carrying twigs and others wailing, gathered within the school compound demanding clarity on the status of the new classrooms.

In social media videos seen by The Standard, the parents insisted that the classrooms be officially handed over for immediate use by learners, arguing that delays were affecting education delivery in the institution.

The situation escalated into a standoff involving parents, school administrators, local authorities, and political leaders who had converged at the institution for the planned commissioning.

According to Njeri, her visit to the school had been intended to formally commission a five-classroom block that she had lobbied for during her tenure in the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) committee.

She claimed that her access to the institution was unexpectedly restricted, alleging that the move followed instructions issued to the school headteacher.

She termed the situation unfortunate, saying it amounted to interference in matters of public interest.

The woman rep maintained that the classrooms, which she described as modern learning facilities fitted with tiled floors, lockers, and chairs, were meant to improve the learning environment and restore dignity to pupils at the school.

After hours of confrontation, she declared the classrooms officially launched, saying she would not allow administrative or political barriers to hinder development projects meant for the community.

“I shall not be intimidated in my duties, and I will launch every project I have lobbied for without fear,” she stated, adding that development initiatives should remain focused on service delivery rather than political rivalry.

She further criticised what she termed unnecessary political interference, insisting that public infrastructure projects belong to the people and should not be used as platforms for political competition.

According to her, access to quality education infrastructure remains a key priority, and such projects should be protected from delays caused by disagreements among leaders.

“Any initiative is an initiative of the people, by the people and for the people. I have no intention of entertaining political theatrics,” she added.

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Kadawa Primary School Parents Kirinyaga County Woman Rep Maina Njeri
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