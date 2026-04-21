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Homa Bay farmers count losses as hippos destroy crops

By James Omoro | Apr. 21, 2026
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The hippos destroyed crops including maize, sukuma wiki and tomatoes, on the shores of Lake Victoria. [File, Standard]

Several farmers in Homa Bay County are counting losses after hippos destroyed their crops.

The animals destroyed crops, including maize, sukuma wiki and tomatoes on the shores of Lake Victoria.

Kanyabala location is the worst hit by the incident.

Farmers are now worried that the destruction of crops will affect food security in the area.

Maxwell Otoyi, a farmer, said the hippos have damaged their source livelihood.

“What the hippos have done to us is killing our morale in farming. The destruction is serious,” Otoyi said.

He lamented that the hippos have invaded his farm seven times since this maize growing season began in February.

Delafiled Odoyo, a farmer, said they have resorted to guarding their farms to keep the hippos away.

“It forces us to camp in our farms at night to guard our crops, which have not been destroyed. Hippos give us sleepless nights,” Odoyo said.

The farmers complained that the wild animals were making crop production too expensive.

“For us to produce maize successfully, we must buy farm inputs such as fertiliser and certified seeds. All these involve money, but unfortunately our money and efforts end up being wasted,” said Henry Owino, farmer.

The farmers appealed to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to stop the animals from invading their farms.

“We appeal to the KWS officials to come to our rescue. Our previous attempts to call them during the invasion by the hippos received no response,” Owino added.

Homa Bay County KWS Warden Jackson Kibor said his office was putting strategies in place to reduce the invasion.

“We are aware of such cases in Rachuonyo North and Homa Bay sub counties. Being the peak season for crop destruction by wildlife, we are working together with farmers to reduce the incidence,” Kibor said.

He told farmers to call his office during the invasion for quick response. 

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Related Topics

Hippos Invade Farms Homa Bay County Kenya Wildlife Service Lake Victoria
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