Woman fighting for her life seeks justice after brutal acid attack in Kisumu

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Mercy Owino, a 34-year-old hotel operator from Nyalenda, currently fighting for recovery at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral.[Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

A woman in Kisumu County is seeking justice after a brutal acid attack left her with severe burns, shattered her livelihood, and plunged her family into uncertainty.

Mercy Owino, a 34-year-old hotel operator from Nyalenda, is currently fighting for recovery at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) following the horrific incident that occurred on Friday evening. Speaking from her hospital bed, Mercy painfully recounted the moment her life changed in a matter of seconds.

“It was on Friday around 7:30 p.m. I was heading home. When I was almost getting there, I suddenly encountered two men on a boda boda. One was riding while the other was seated behind. They poured a liquid into my mouth, and it started flowing down my body to my stomach and legs,” she narrated.

At first, she did not immediately realise the gravity of what had happened. “I thought they were just drunk youths from the area who had poured alcohol on me. But after about a minute, I started feeling a burning sensation. It became intense very fast. My clothes started burning, and I began screaming for help,” she said.

Her cries attracted members of the public who rushed to her rescue before she was taken to JOOTRH, where she has been receiving treatment since Friday night.

As she battles the pain and trauma, Mercy believes the attack could be linked to a past fallout with a former friend.

“I used to have a friend, and we were close, but we later had issues and went our separate ways. At some point, I heard her telling people that one day she would punish me. I thought those were just normal threats, not knowing there was more behind it,” she said.

Mercy further explained that tensions escalated after her former friend was allegedly found in a compromising situation with another man, which became known to the husband. “She believed I was the one who informed her husband, which was not true. That is where the problems started,” she added.

According to Mercy, the woman had previously issued chilling threats. “She once told me that one day she would injure me and also disrupt my marriage because she believed I had made her life worse. I didn’t take it seriously at the time,” she said.

"What I want now is justice. Whoever did this should be brought to book,” she emphasised.

The attack has not only left her physically scarred but has also crippled her financially. A mother of two, Mercy says her family now faces an uncertain future as her source of income has been disrupted.

“I have two children, and one of them is in school at Ahero Girls. I run a hotel business, and that is what has been supporting my family. Right now, the business has come to a standstill. I don’t have any income,” she said.

She added that the cost of treatment has drained all her savings. “All the money I had made from my hotel has gone into medical expenses. I cannot even eat properly because my mouth is affected. I am asking for help to support my family during this difficult time,” she appealed.

Doctors at JOOTRH say Mercy sustained extensive chemical burns and is undergoing intensive treatment.

“Mercy is a patient we admitted here towards the end of last week, on Friday night. She suffered chemical burns from an acid attack by unknown assailants,” said Dr Olsson Nyabuta, a medical officer at the facility.

“On admission, we initiated the standard burns management protocol, including washing out the wounds, managing pain, and providing fluids, among other aspects of care. She was then admitted to the ward and has been under our care since then,” he explained.

Dr Nyabuta noted that the injuries affected multiple parts of her body. “She suffered extensive burns to the face, chest, right upper limb, and part of the abdomen,” he said.

He added that her condition requires close monitoring to prevent further complications. “As we speak, she is under management to prevent possible end-organ damage, mainly through adequate fluid management. We are also optimising her feeding, which has been a challenge because parts of the oral cavity and the tongue were affected. She is having difficulty feeding,” he said.

While she has not developed major complications so far, doctors remain cautious. “With such burn injuries, we must remain vigilant for any possible complications. At the moment, she does not have any end-organ issues resulting from the acid attack, but we continue to monitor her closely,” he added.

The incident has sparked concern among legal experts and human rights advocates, who say it reflects a worrying trend of rising gender-based violence (GBV) cases.

Grace Otieno, Chairperson of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) West Kenya Branch, strongly condemned GBV cases in Kisumu and called for swift action.

“We are deeply concerned about the increasing cases of gender-based violence, including recent incidents that have shaken communities in Kisumu County. We urge the relevant authorities to move with speed and ensure that justice is delivered to the affected families,” she said.

Otieno emphasised the need for accountability and protection of vulnerable individuals. “Such acts instill fear in communities and cannot be tolerated. As the Law Society of Kenya, we are ready to support victims and ensure that the rule of law prevails. No family should have to suffer in silence while justice is delayed or denied,” she added.

Mercy’s case comes barely a month after another acid attack in Nairobi involving 24-year-old Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) gospel singer Mary Claire, who was attacked in March 2026 while returning from work. The assault was allegedly orchestrated by a former lover after she rejected him, leaving her with severe facial injuries.

In Kenya, acid attacks remain one of the most recent extreme forms of gender-based violence, often used as a deliberate tool to inflict permanent disfigurement and psychological trauma. They are frequently linked to domestic disputes, personal vendettas, or rejection in relationships.

For Mercy, the road to recovery remains long and uncertain, but her call is clear. As she continues to receive treatment, she is hoping that justice will be served and that no other woman will have to endure such a painful and life-altering experience