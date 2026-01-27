Student charged for alleged acid attack on lover

A college student who allegedly splashed sulphuric acid on his girlfriend’s face has been charged in Eldoret Law Courts for causing grievous harm.

Tonny Kimwetich Kangor, 24, a student at Rift Valley Technical Training Institute (RVTTI), denied the charge when he appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Kyen Odhiambo.

The accused is said to have waylaid his former girlfriend, Evaline Jelimo Sum, 23, as she walked towards the institution before allegedly spraying a corrosive substance on her head.

He was charged with committing the offence on July 28, 2025, at SOS area in Kapsoya estate, some five kilometres away from Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County.

According to court documents, the suspect is said to have been infuriated after his former girlfriend declined to reconcile with him.

The court documents further revealed that on the fateful morning, the accused waylaid the victim as she walked alone on foot en route to RVTTI, where they were both scheduled to sit for their technical final examination.

The accused is said to have asked Sum to stop so that they could iron out their differences, but she ignored him.

The suspect then allegedly splashed the acid on her face.

Another student who was riding on a motorbike to the college rushed Sum to a nearby dispensary before she was admitted to St Luke’s Hospital, with severe injuries.

The court heard that the students were staying in different rental houses a few meters from the college and were pursuing a diploma in electrical engineering.

The accused pleaded with the magistrate to grant him a reasonable bond or cash bail.