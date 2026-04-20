Turning trash to wealth: Youth and women's group reaps from waste

In the densely populated informal settlement of Obunga in Kisumu City, something unusual is happening. What was once a landscape defined by overflowing dumpsites, blocked drainage systems, and scattered plastic waste is slowly transforming into a structured system of environmental recovery and economic empowerment.
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