Turning trash to wealth: Youth and women's group reaps from waste

Group of women from Kamakowa Jam Taka Workers Cooperative Society Limited, a community-based cooperative founded in 2017. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

In the densely populated informal settlement of Obunga in Kisumu City, something unusual is happening. What was once a landscape defined by overflowing dumpsites, blocked drainage systems, and scattered plastic waste is slowly transforming into a structured system of environmental recovery and economic empowerment.