Relief to South Nyanza residents after completion of Sh1.5b electricity project

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Residents of South Nyanza are expected to be cushioned from lack of electricity and persistent power outages after completion of a Sh1.5 billion electricity transmission project in the area.

The project involved construction of approximately 69 kilometres of a 132kV Sondu–Ndhiwa single circuit transmission line.

The electricity is being produced at Ndhiwa Sub-Power Station situated at Ongeng in North Kabuoch Ward in Ndhiwa Constituency.

The electricity project dubbed Sondu- Ndhiwa- Awendo Transmission has been implemented by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

The project was officially opened by President William Ruto during his tour of Home Bay on Monday.

Ruto said the project objective was to solve the perennial power shortage in South Nyanza region. The region comprises Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira counties.

The project has boosted the power supply and enhanced stability.

Ruto also announced that his administration had set aside Sh2.2 billion for connecting 22,000 households with electricity in Homa Bay County alone.

Homa Bay residents expressed hope that the project will enhance wealth creation in the area.

According to Tabitha Akuku, a trader at Ongeng trading center, most of them had been unable to run some businesses due to lack of electricity.

“We have suffered due to lack of electricity. This project is going to enable us to realise the dream of providing goods and services which depend on electricity supply,” Akuku said.

Isodori Omollo, a resident, said the project is going to enhance economic empowerment in the area. “Many people who had yearned to start entrepreneurial activities like welding, barber shops, welding and other activities which depend on power but could not do so due to lack of electricity,” Omollo.

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino welcomed the project, saying it will enhance security in towns and trading centers. “We are now going to light our towns and trading centers. This will prevent insecurity and enhance development,” he said.