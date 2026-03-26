×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Relief to South Nyanza residents after completion of Sh1.5b electricity project

By James Omoro | Mar. 26, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Residents of South Nyanza are expected to be cushioned from lack of electricity and persistent power outages after completion of a Sh1.5 billion electricity transmission project in the area.

The project involved construction of approximately 69 kilometres of a 132kV Sondu–Ndhiwa single circuit transmission line.

The electricity is being produced at Ndhiwa Sub-Power Station situated at Ongeng in North Kabuoch Ward in Ndhiwa Constituency.

The electricity project dubbed Sondu- Ndhiwa- Awendo Transmission has been implemented by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO).

The project was officially opened by President William Ruto during his tour of Home Bay on Monday.

Ruto said the project objective was to solve the perennial power shortage in South Nyanza region. The region comprises Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira counties.

The project has boosted the power supply and enhanced stability.

Ruto also announced that his administration had set aside Sh2.2 billion for connecting 22,000 households with electricity in Homa Bay County alone.

Homa Bay residents expressed hope that the project will enhance wealth creation in the area.

According to Tabitha Akuku, a trader at Ongeng trading center, most of them had been unable to run some businesses due to lack of electricity.

“We have suffered due to lack of electricity. This project is going to enable us to realise the dream of providing goods and services which depend on electricity supply,” Akuku said.

Isodori Omollo, a resident, said the project is going to enhance economic empowerment in the area. “Many people who had yearned to start entrepreneurial activities like welding, barber shops, welding and other activities which depend on power but could not do so due to lack of electricity,” Omollo.

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino welcomed the project, saying it will enhance security in towns and trading centers. “We are now going to light our towns and trading centers. This will prevent insecurity and enhance development,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Electricity Demand South Nyanza Region Electricity Access Kenya Electricity Supply
.

Latest Stories

President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
President should talk less and let his comms team do its job
Opinion
By Karanja Muchiri
2 hrs ago
Audit exposes rot in Kenya's emergency care
National
By Julius Chepkwony
2 hrs ago
Lessons from Raila as Orange party holds its first NDC without him
Opinion
By Joanes Atela
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
By Brian Kisanji 2 hrs ago
Crunch day for ODM as key parallel meetings slated for today
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
eCitizen scrutiny: Identities of individuals behind firms linked to the system
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
By Nikko Tanui 2 hrs ago
Grim details on 33 bodies exhumed from mass grave
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
By Willis Oketch 2 hrs ago
Sifuna faction plans Mombasa rally amid ODM tensions
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved