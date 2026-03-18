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Kisumu benefits from GIS laboratory to boost planning, research

By Olivia Odhiambo | Mar. 18, 2026
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Kisumu unveils high-tech GIS lab to strengthen data-driven planning and research. [File Courtesy]

Kisumu County is set to benefit from a Sh35 million Geographical Information System (GIS) laboratory, which will boost planning and research.

The GIS laboratory is equipped with high-performance workstations, server and data storage systems, large format printing and scanning equipment, hand-held GPS devices for field mapping as well as projection systems for data visualisation and planning.

The project has been implemented by Kisumu County through the EU-Food and Agriculture Organisation(FAO) Digital Land Governance Programme (DGLP).

This programme is supporting the government of Kenya to strengthen land governance systems through digitization, disputes and conflict resolution mechanisms (formal & alternative), policy and institutional reforms for improved delivery of services, transparency, reduced disputes, increased investment, improved livelihoods, as well as improved food and nutrition security.

The GIS laboratory is currently domiciled at City Hall and was established in 2024.

The former lab, which had been set up by the County government, was destroyed in a fire incident in 2019.

Speaking during the launch, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative in Kenya, Farayi Zimudzi, said the GIS laboratory will enhance transparency and accountability in land administration and revenue generation.

Already, ten county officers drawn from multiple departments have been trained as GIS champions, ensuring that geospatial technologies are integrated across the entire County Government.

"In addition, six technical officers have undergone advanced GIS and remote sensing training at the Regional Centre for Mapping of Resources for Development (RCMRD), strengthening Kisumu’s technical capacity to manage spatial data and apply it to planning and development," said Zimudzi.

The FAO representative noted that these investments are already enabling the county government to strengthen planning, monitoring, and service delivery in revenue, fleet, and digital health information systems, as well as developing a disaster early warning system.

Zimudzi argued that FAO recognises that geospatial systems play a critical role in strengthening food systems, monitoring land use, protecting ecosystems, and supporting climate resilience.

"When spatial data is integrated with agricultural information systems such as KIAMIS, counties can better identify production zones, monitor land degradation, guide extension services, and protect vulnerable ecosystems," added Zimudzi.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili said the launch underscored the shared commitment to strengthening data-driven governance and sustainable urban development.

Dr Owili noted that the state-of-the-art facility will serve as a vital hub for knowledge, innovation, and collaboration and will support evidence-based decision-making across sectors within the County.

The deputy Governor said the project will also empower farmers with better land information to guide urban planning and strengthen public health initiatives.

According to officials, the laboratory is also expected to play a key role in addressing challenges such as flooding and population growth, while residents and stakeholders are expected to benefit from training and employment opportunities linked to the project.

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Related Topics

Kisumu GIS Lab Geographical Information System Development Projects GIS Research
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