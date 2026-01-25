Fear grips Ugunja over rising human-wildlife conflict

Residents of Ugunja sub-county are living in fear after a python slithered into a family compound in Uloma ‘B’ village, Asango East sub-location, highlighting the growing threat of human-wildlife conflict in the area.

The incident which occurred at around 9 pm on Wednesday, involved a family that had just finished dinner when their dog began barking incessantly. Hellen Ouda, who was at home with her children, said she stepped outside suspecting an intruder, only to notice a strange, shiny object in the darkness.

“When we brought a solar lamp, we were shocked to realise it was a python,” said Ouda. Together with her mother-in-law and children, Ouda said they struggled but managed to kill the snake before alerting local authorities.

No injuries were reported, but the encounter has heightened anxiety among residents, who say dangerous wildlife has become a daily threat.

Locals report frequent sightings of snakes, leopards and marauding monkeys, saying the animals pose serious risks to both life and livelihood.

Ouda appealed to the government for urgent intervention, saying parents can no longer leave their children at home.

A neighbour, Pius Okoth described the situation as a menace, urging authorities to relocate or control the wild animals that have encroached into residential areas.

“These animals are threatening our lives. The government must act,” said Okoth.

Area Assistant Chief Kelvin Opondo confirmed the incident, noting that the affected homestead is located near Kisama stream, a perennial water source that has become a habitat for snakes and other wildlife.

“Human-wildlife conflict is rampant in this area and we are calling on the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to intervene swiftly,” he said advising residents to remain vigilant.

The incident comes a few weeks after a similar case in Luoka village, Madungu sub-location, where 52-year-old Charles Osore killed a python that attacked and killed his dog.