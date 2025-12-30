Shock as Siaya man takes dead python, dog to police, demands compensation

Charles Otieno has appealed to Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) to capture pythons attacking domestic animals in Luoka village, Ugunja, Siaya County.

This comes after a python attacked and killed his dog over the weekend.

Otieno said the python killed one of his dogs, which scared away monkeys that destroy maize on the farms.

Residents were shocked after the man carried the dead python and dog to Sigomere Police Station to demand compensation from KWS.

Otieno said KWS officers from Siaya picked the dead python and the dog from the police station.

He narrated that on the fateful day, while doing household chores, he heard noise from his poultry farm, which alarmed him.

"One of the dogs that had headed in the direction where the noise was coming from ran back to him, and he was shocked to see a python in tow," he said.

"I had a machete in my hands and was forced to fight the python. I was angered seeing one of my dogs dead, I was determined to kill the python," he added.

Otieno lamented that the python had killed many domestic animals in the area while monkeys destroyed crops in farms.

"It is not the first time. This python has really stressed us in this village. It is not only me but the entire village. If it gets your chicken, it eats it, including goats and sheep. Remember, President William Ruto, told us that those with land should focus on farming and not look for blue-collar jobs, but now our crops are not safe because of monkeys, and my dogs that have been helping us to keep them at bay," he said.

He took the snake to Sigomere Police Station, after the officers at Madungu police post refused to have him record a statement.

Otieno said officers at Sigomere Police Station were initially reluctant to listen to him, but pressure from residents forced them to give him a hearing.

However, Otieno said the police refused to have him record a statement, saying that was the mandate of KWS.

"We cannot kill the monkeys, so our dogs chase them away. Now we are wondering how it will be now that our dogs are also being killed by pythons? Should I stop farming? We need help with these wild animals," he said.

Otieno was given a room to keep the dead snake and dog and told to go back home.

"I was told to go back home and wait for feedback. They took my contact and shared their office contact. When I went back to the police on Sunday, they said KWS officers took away the snake and dog to their Siaya offices," he added.

The police directed Otieno to follow up on the matter with KWS.