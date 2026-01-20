Migori residents want KWS to capture stray leopard

Some of the 30 sheep killed by a leopard in Riwo, Uwanja Ndege, Benon, and Kaptaragon villages in Cherang’any, Trans Nzoia County, on May 28, 2025. [File, Standard]

Residents of Nyaoke in Rongo sub-county, Migori County, are living in fear of being attacked by a stray leopard, which has been killing domestic animals.

Locals complained that they have been losing their sheep, goats and dogs from time to time.

They now fear that the wild animal will start attacking them and their children, following a recent incident where it almost killed a boy who attempted to save a sheep from its claws.

“The leopard has been spotted in this area, especially at night. It has been attacking our animals. It has now started walking in homes and just recently it attacked a boy in the neighbourhood,” said Gregory Odira, a resident.

Odira said the boy heard noise from the sheep’s pen and decided to check, and that is when he spotted the leopard attacking the animals.

The boy miraculously escaped from the claws of the leopard.

“The boy survived because he had a machete in his hand. Otherwise, he would have been dead by now,” Odira said.

The residents have resorted to sending their children to school late for fear of being attacked by the leopard.

“Our dogs have been disappearing and we have been finding carcasses of our sheep in sugarcane plantations. Sending a child to the river is now a problem. We also fear walking to the river for fear of being attacked,” Ms. Atieno Adongo, another resident said.

The locals pleaded with the Kenya Wildlife Service to take action before the wild animal starts attacking and killing them.

They claimed to have reported the existence of the leopard in the area but no action has been taken.

Wycliffe Ochieng, Assistant Chief for North Kanyajuok Sub-location, South Kanyagambo location, said he received reports from Nyaoke villagers about the leopard that has been attacking their animals from time to time.

“My office tried to reach the concerned,” Ochieng said.

He admitted that KWS was yet to visit the area.

“They need to act,” Ochieng said.

He pleaded with locals not to take the law into their hands, saying that the concerned authorities would address the matter.