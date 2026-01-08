×
Residents decry over perennial repairs on dilapidated road

By Isaiah Gwengi | Jan. 8, 2026

Residents and road users have raised concerns over the poor state of the Bondo-Usenge road, a highway that has remained dilapidated for years despite undergoing near-annual repairs.

The road, which connects Bondo town, Usenge, and key beaches, is characterised by deep potholes, damaged shoulders, and poor drainage, posing risks to motorists and pedestrians.

Locals say the recurring repairs have failed to provide a lasting solution, with sections deteriorating only months after rehabilitation works.

“This road is worked on almost every year, but nothing changes. Once the rains come, the potholes reappear, and the road becomes dangerous again," said Onyango Oduma, a frequent road user.

Public transport operators blame the road’s condition for increased vehicle maintenance costs and delays, noting that the repeated patchwork repairs disrupt traffic while offering little long-term benefit.

During the rainy season, some sections become impassable due to flooding and erosion.

"The road is very dusty during the dry season and a health risk for people living near the road," said Dorine Omondi, a resident.

Residents are now questioning the quality of work undertaken by contractors hired by KeNHA and are calling for a comprehensive upgrade rather than temporary fixes.

“We want KeNHA to redesign this road properly, including drainage. What we see every year is just patching potholes,” said another resident.

When contacted, a KeNHA official said the road has been receiving routine maintenance as part of scheduled works, adding that plans for major rehabilitation are subject to funding and prioritisation.

However, residents say similar assurances have been given in the past without tangible improvement.

.

