ODM fights back attempts by fringe parties to infiltrate Nyanza

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi speaks at the burial of journalist Festus Amimo's burial in Awasi, Kisumu.[Olivia Odhiambo,Starndard]

Political supremacy wrangles in Nyanza have taken a fresh twist after members of the ODM dismissed attempts by a section of politicians to market President William Ruto’s UDA party and other parties in the region.

The ODM brigade believes attempts to market UDA, the Movement for Growth and Democracy (MDG), and other fringe parties in the region amount to an assault on the party Raila Odinga built and used to unite the community.

Although a section of ODM leaders claim they are still comfortable working with the President, the operations of the UDA party, as well as other parties aligned to the President in the region, have unsettled the ODM brigade.

They claim part of the agreement that formed their working arrangement with President Ruto was anchored on the need to protect regional supremacies in areas considered strongholds for ODM and UDA.

This came as flickers of disagreement and supremacy contests for the region’s kingship played out as multitudes of mourners convened in Awasi to bury celebrated radio journalist Festus Amimo.

ODM leaders who attended the burial, led by chairperson Gladys Wanga, rallied residents to back the party and strengthen it. She maintained that the party must remain strong in the region and criticised attempts to market alternative parties.

“Raila gave his life to build this party. We cannot go to other parties,” she said, adding that one of the doctrines agreed upon under their working arrangement with the President’s party was that there would be no encroachment into each other’s strongholds.

She likened ODM to the saying “a bird in hand is worth two in the bush,” warning against gambling with alternatives.

Wanga’s comments, alongside those of other political heavyweights, signal the opening of another battlefront in the region, as Raila’s party battles sibling rivalries, supremacy contests within the party, and now attempts to block other parties from encroaching on what it perceives to be its stronghold.

The debate was sparked by comments from UDA chairman for Homa Bay, Kennedy Obuya, who claimed the UDA party will field candidates for all seats in Nyanza.

According to Obuya, the region must now embrace competition and give residents another option beyond the Orange party.

Similarly, Ugenya MP David Ochieng has been rallying residents to back his party, claiming the region is at a defining moment.

Ochieng, who also cautioned the region against rushing to unite behind a kingpin, told ODM to brace for tough competition.

“The leadership in Luo must allow us to compete. ODM will not have an easy run,” he said.

Kisumu Woman Representative and Raila’s younger sister, Ruth Odinga, announced that they will embark on an elaborate exercise to market the party across the country as part of efforts to strengthen it.

She described ODM as the pillar that has united Nyanza, arguing that only a strong party will improve their position at the negotiating table. She challenged those dissatisfied with the Orange party to quit.

“ODM is a movement. It is the only pillar that we have. A strong party will take us somewhere, and after Christmas, we want to walk around the country to strengthen the party,” she said.

According to Uriri MP Mark Nyamita, it is important for the party to allow voters to decide who their next leaders will be. He cautioned against appointing specific candidates.

“We are in ODM and we must unite under the party. We must also allow voters to decide who becomes their next leaders,” said Nyamita.

Nyamita claimed the people must change their perceptions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Migori Senator Eddy Muok also waded into the issue, claiming the region is in a broad-based government as a result of the strength of the party.

He alleged that some politicians have embarked on an initiative to auction the region to other political formations.

“There is no region that can go and negotiate without its party. There are some politicians who want to take the community and trade with the community,” said Muok.

He warned UDA operatives against attempting to encroach on the region.

Other leaders, including Kisumu Central MP Joshua Oron, Ugunja MP Moses Omondi, and Rosa Buyu, rallied the region to remain firm in ODM.

Meanwhile, Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda urged the region to remain steadfast behind President Ruto and support his re-election bid.

According to Ojienda, Ruto is the only leader capable of winning and retaining the presidency in 2027.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi echoed his remarks, arguing that the region is better off with Ruto.

“What is logical for us as a people is to continue with his second term as we prepare for the future. At the moment, let us continue supporting Ruto,” said Wandayi, adding that both ODM and UDA should be strengthened.

However, despite these calls, the fight to control Nyanza’s political influence is on. Across the region, UDA operatives are regrouping and are among those behind the ongoing mass ID card registration drive.

In the recently concluded Kasipul by-elections, senior UDA mobilisers rallied behind independent candidate Philip Aroko against ODM’s Boyd Were.

They included former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who declared ODM a dead horse and urged its members to decamp to other political outfits.