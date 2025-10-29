Why Nyanza should remain in government and vote for Ruto in 2027

President William Ruto addresses residents after launching the construction of Muhuru Bay Pier in Nyatike, Migori County, on May 5, 2025. [File, Standard]

What will happen to Nyanza, Western, Coast and other traditional ODM strongholds now that kingpin Raila Odinga has died? This is the one question that many Kenyans have asked, with varied responses and counter-answers.

Nyanza and Western, in particular, are obviously in a political transitional moment. But one thing is clear: Mr Odinga’s legacy has not ended, it has just evolved. A good man’s legacy does not end just because he has transitioned to another life.

In his final days, Raila forged a working agreement with President William Ruto in the broad-based government, marking a shift from opposition to collaborative governance. This agreement ensured that Nyanza and Western Kenya’s interests would be advanced from within the government rather than from the periphery. No one had expected a Raila-Ruto truce. But it happened.

Now post-Raila, it is important to take stock of the gains achieved under Ruto before considering the next steps. Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government have delivered tangible development outcomes that matter to the regions. This progress demonstrates that these regions are not forgotten but are actively participating in policy and resource decisions.

We are moving from promises to action, be it infrastructure, skills training, jobs, and meaningful inclusion. For regions like Nyanza, Western Kenya and all other regions which have historically felt sidelined, these efforts are significant.

The lake region has now benefited from key state appointments. While we cannot list every individual, the broader point is clear: Nyanza now has a voice in the Cabinet, diplomatic circles, and even parastatals. This shift provides better oversight of resource allocation, project implementation, and, most importantly, the opportunity to champion the aspirations of our people.

Looking ahead to 2027, the question is: Why should Nyanza and ODM continue to support President Ruto? It’s simple. It was Raila who brought the region into government. By supporting Ruto, we honour the enigma’s wish.

Tangible results

For too long, loyalty from Nyanza was met with rhetoric rather than tangible results. Today, the government is delivering roads, training, agricultural support, and institutionalised participation. Supporting it means enjoying the national cake as every Kenyans should rightfully be.

For the record, Raila’s vision extended beyond regionalism, embracing a Kenya where every region counts. He countless time supported the President’s call for inclusivity and national cohesion. But you will agree with me that in any election, being in government matters. Regions outside the ruling party often struggle to access resources and influence policy.

Working with Ruto going forward gives Nyanza the influence needed to make national politics work for the betterment of the Luo nation. This is an opportunity we can never take for granted. Concerns will always arise. Some question whether the gains are meaningful.

These concerns are valid, but they are best addressed from within the government, not from the Opposition. As Nyanza’s leadership, it is our responsibility to hold the government to high standards but also support it in delivering its mandate. We have a duty as citizens.

This is a time of transition. Retreating into grief or regional silos would be unproductive. Instead, we should recommit to the path Raila laid down. When the ballot is cast in 2027, Nyanza will support Ruto not out of convenience, but because it is the clear choice for advancing the region’s best interests. Our future is secured by staying engaged in government.

Not lost on us is the honour Ruto accorded Raila in death. It proved true friendship. The President demonstrated that all statesmen, no matter where they come from, deserve honour and respect whether alive or gone. This is despite the fact that the two leaders were sworn political rivals in the lead up to 2022.

Let’s be wary of those out to divide us. This is the time to unite. We must thank the President for working so hard to steady the ship. Nothing now stops our country from joining the league of stable middle-income economies. We have a future to safeguard.