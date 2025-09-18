Grade seven girl murdered in Mbita, DCI launch investigations

Homa Bay Bay Police Station where a clninical officer who raped his patient was detained on April 28, 2021. [James Omoro, Standard]

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Homa Bay County have launched investigations into the murder of a Grade Seven girl by unknown people.

The 13-year-old girl identified as Mary Triza was killed at Rabuor Village in Gembe Ward, Mbita Sub-county.

The pupil of Kamsama Junior Secondary School was reported missing on Monday afternoon after her family failed to locate her when she failed to return home from school.

Mbita Deputy County Commissioner Peter Mutiso said preliminary investigations revealed that the girl disappeared on her way home for lunch that Monday.

Triza was in the company of her fellow pupils, but no one saw her when she was being kidnapped.

“The girl’s parents reported to us that she did not return home from school on Monday,” Mutiso said.

The minor’s family later found her body dumped on the roadside. Her body had bruises on different parts of the body, indicating that she was murdered by assault.

It is suspected that Triza was defiled before being murdered.

Residents also suspected that the girl must have been killed elsewhere before her body was dumped by the road.

Mutiso said officers at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) had taken the matter for investigations.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo urged police to speed the investigations for justice to prevail.

“It is very sad for an innocent girl to be murdered in that manner. This injustice is unacceptable,” Millie said.

She promised to follow up on the matter keenly to ensure the family of Triza gets justice.

“We want justice to prevail. This is a matter that must be handled with the seriousness it deserves,” Millie said.

The MP told residents with information on the incident to liaise with police and other security officers in the area for justice to prevail.

Millie promised to give a reward of Sh50,000 to anyone who will reveal credible information on who murdered the girl.

“Let us collaborate with our security officials, revealing the people who killed the girl. I have a reward of Sh50,000 for anyone who will reveal the killers,” Millie added.

The body is at the Med 25 mortuary in Kirindo for postmortem.