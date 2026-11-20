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In July, elders from the Abduwaq clan endorsed Korane as their preferred candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial contest. [Daniel Kariuki, Standard]

Former Garissa Governor Ali Bunow Korane is now banking on water and improved healthcare initiatives to entice voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Korane who is among top contesters for the seat is asking voters for a second term on the strength of promises that he will address water shortages, access to healthcare and employment.

His most specific deadline concerns Garissa Town, where he has pledged to tackle recurring water shortages within his first two years in office.

Korane, who governed Garissa from 2017 to 2022, also promised to direct more resources to Garissa County Referral Hospital and sub-county hospitals.

The former county boss in September officially declared his re-election bid, this time under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA Party.

He said his decision aimed at strengthening the Kenya Kwanza agenda in the county.

His sentiments come days after a local survey conducted by Politrack Africa placed him ahead of his competitors as the most preferred candidate.

While the poll indicated he scored 38 per cent support, he is followed closely by Mohammed Shidiye with 27 per cent and Abdulkadir Haji with 19 per cent.

In previous interviews, Korane said his first administration invested heavily in dispensaries and smaller facilities and that a second term would put greater emphasis on strengthening referral services.

He has also pledged to improve access to education and complete infrastructure projects he says stalled after he left office.

On employment, Korane has pledged to reinstate 6,000 county workers he says were dismissed after his departure.

He has also proposed a revolving fund that would allow organised youth groups to borrow money to start businesses without conventional collateral.

Korane acknowledged that he relied heavily on county hiring during his first term and said he wants young people to have more ways to earn a living.

The reinstatement pledge speaks to former county workers, while the fund is aimed at young people seeking capital to start or grow a business.

Korane has also called for closer cooperation with national security agencies to identify crime hotspots, establish community early-warning networks and support programmes for young people at risk of being drawn into crime.

At a fundraiser for Nanighi Mosque and Tahfidh Madrasa, he urged residents to set aside clan divisions and encouraged eligible voters to register ahead of the 2027 election.

Garissa politics are also heavily influenced by clan dynamics, with the Abduwaq, Awliyahan and Samawadhal clans among the major groupings in the county.

Korane comes from the Abduwaq clan, while Abaas and Haji are from the Samawadhal clan and Shidiye from the Awliyahan clan.

In July, elders from the Abduwaq clan endorsed Korane as their preferred candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial contest.

He said the endorsement was only a starting point and that he would seek support beyond his clan.