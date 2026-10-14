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Wajir families receive food aid amid drought, flood fears

By Ahmed Hussein | Oct. 14, 2026
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More than 600 Wajir families receive food aid amid drought and fears of flooding. [Ahmed Hussein, Standard]

For Halima Bishar, a mother of six in Wajir County, putting food on the table has become increasingly difficult as drought and rising living costs take a toll on her family.

With their remaining food supplies exhausted, assistance from the Human Development Fund (HDF), an American international non-governmental organisation, came as a lifeline.

“We had exhausted the food we had at home, and this relief has come as a lifeline,” said Halima.

She was among more than 600 vulnerable families who benefited from a food distribution and water trucking programme in Bulla BadBad village, targeting residents from Wajir, Ganyure and Kalkacha sub-locations.

The initiative aims to cushion households against the effects of drought, food insecurity and economic hardship while helping them prepare for the anticipated El Niño rains.

HDF Chief Development Officer Abdalla Ibrahim said the food assistance was intended to sustain families for several weeks, allowing them to remain at home should heavy rains disrupt movement and access to supplies.

More than 600 Wajir families receive food aid amid drought and fears of flooding. [Ahmed Hussein, Standard]

“The food should last families about five weeks,” Ibrahim said, adding that the support would help households remain prepared if the rains made it difficult to access food.

Area Chief Abdinoor Abdullahi welcomed the initiative, saying local administrators had spent time identifying and registering beneficiaries to ensure the most vulnerable households were not left out.

He said the programme was important in reaching families struggling to meet their basic needs amid the prevailing challenges.

HDF Deputy Director Ayanle said drought had left many households with dwindling food supplies and livestock, raising concerns about the impact of further extreme weather.

“Families are low on livestock and food, and if El Niño comes, the situation could get worse,” he said.

More than 600 Wajir families receive food aid amid drought and fears of flooding. [Ahmed Hussein, Standard]

Ayanle added that HDF would also provide water trucking to households lacking access to safe drinking water, addressing another major challenge facing residents.

Memories of the 2023 floods

The intervention comes as Northern Kenya remains vulnerable to extreme weather, following the devastating El Niño rains of late 2023 and early 2024.

The heavy rains caused flooding in several parts of the region, submerging homes, displacing families, damaging infrastructure and sweeping away livestock. The losses dealt a major blow to pastoralist households already struggling with the effects of drought.

For communities in Wajir, the prospect of further heavy rains presents a difficult challenge, with the possibility of replenished water sources accompanied by the risk of flooding and damage to livelihoods.

The HDF initiative seeks to provide immediate relief while helping vulnerable families prepare for the uncertain weather ahead.

For Halima and hundreds of other households, the food assistance offers temporary relief from the daily struggle to provide for their families as they brace for the coming months.

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