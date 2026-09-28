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Samburu leaders demand stocktaking after livestock killed in police operation

By Michael Saitoti | Sep. 28, 2026
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Samburu residents at the scene where livestock were killed during a security operation. [Michael Saitoti, Standard]

Samburu County leaders are now demanding a swift damage assessment and stocktaking after several livestock were killed in the ongoing police operation in Samburu East.

The leaders said this will help determine the magnitude of losses incurred and pave the way for compensation of those affected.

The demands come amid claims that over 717 animals have been killed, including 415 goats, 352 cattle and 50 donkeys.

Speaking at Losesia area on Sunday, Samburu County Government’s Chief Officer for Environment and Natural Resources Lenas Leshore said there is need for the National government to first acknowledge and take responsibility for the damage caused and roll out an immediate support programme for affected families who cannot afford necessities after the loss of livestock which is their source of livelihood.

Mr Leshore said the national government should then prepare a register of all the animals killed and their condition and market value to pave the way for compensation of the affected households.

Leshore regretted that similar incidents have happened in the past where animals were killed by security apparatus and no compensation was done.

“This time round, the government cannot be let to abandon the people they have impoverished,” he said, urging leaders and professionals from the region to unite and compel the government to atone for the damage caused, through lawsuits to ensure that all those affected are adequately compensated.

The Chief Officer argued that the livestock should be compensated depending on their condition and market value, and not just a flat rate price.

He also called for appropriate action from the Department of Public Health to ensure that the carcasses that are now strewn all over the Losesia grazing zone do not cause health complications to the already suffering population.

The area has now turned into a feast-ground for vultures, feeding on the more than 700 carcasses for the last five days.

Former Wamba West MCA Benjamin Leitore noted that the local community members in Losesia are now living in fear, courtesy of the very Government that is supposed to protect them, calling for urgent government interventions to restore normalcy for the affected households.

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Related Topics

Samburu Livestock Killed Samburu Security Operation Samburu Stocktaking Chief Officer Lenas Leshore
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