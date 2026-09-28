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Civil society group warns of rising tension ahead of 2027 elections

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 28, 2026
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Youths at Nyandiwa shopping centre during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay. [File, Standard]

Kenya must act early to prevent tension from escalating into conflict ahead of the 2027 General Election, peace stakeholders have warned, and called for stronger grassroots peacebuilding and community-led interventions.

Echo Network Africa Foundation (ENAF) President and CEO Jennifer Riria said peace actors, security agencies, government institutions and communities must identify and address emerging tensions before they escalate.

Speaking during the International Day of Peace 2026 celebrations at Prestige Plaza in Nairobi, Dr Riria said local communities were critical in preventing conflict because they are often the first to detect signs of tension.

“Peace is not something we inherit automatically. Every generation must choose it, protect it and invest in it,” Riria said.

The event, held under the theme ‘Invest in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day’ brought together peace actors, the National Steering Committee on Peacebuilding and Conflict Management, the National Police Service, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission and civil society organisations.

Through its Tuvuke Initiative, ENAF has reached nearly 16,000 people across five counties this year and trained 52 Women Peace Champions to identify emerging tensions, facilitate dialogue and link affected community members to support services.

The initiative uses grassroots structures, including WhatsApp groups, local safe desks, Nyumba Kumi elders and the 1195 gender-based violence hotline, to strengthen community responses to conflict and protection concerns.

ENAF has also expanded its peacebuilding efforts to boda boda operators, urging them to resist political manipulation and support peace efforts in their communities.

During the event, peace actors, including boda boda riders, signed the Tuvuke Initiative Peace Charter, committing themselves to respect the rule of law, protect women and girls and serve as peace ambassadors.

The foundation called for stronger institutional support for community peace actors, particularly women working on the frontline, and urged authorities and security agencies to establish reliable 24-hour communication lines for Women Peace Champions responding to emergencies.

Riria also cautioned the public against sharing unverified videos, voice notes and other content that could fuel tensions, urging social media users to verify information before forwarding it.

ENAF also launched the ‘Dear Kenya Peace Campaign’ and signed a Commitment to Peace pledge to promote social cohesion ahead of the elections.

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Related Topics

Kenya's Election Violence 2027 General Election ENAF President Jennifer Riria International Day of Peace 2026
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