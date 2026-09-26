Mukhtar Salat welcomes progress on Madogashe, Mandera Road

Audio By Vocalize

Mukhtar Salat welcomes progress on the Madogashe–Mandera road, saying it will ease transport challenges. [Courtesy]

Lafey parliamentary aspirant Mukhtar Billow Salat has welcomed the ongoing works along the Madogashe–Mandera road corridor, saying the progress could ease long-standing transport challenges faced by residents of North Eastern Kenya.

Salat said the tarmacking of sections of the road was a significant development for communities that have for years relied on difficult and often costly road connections between Mandera, Wajir and other parts of the country.

“I am moved by what I am seeing. For many years, our people have talked about this road, dreamed about it and waited for it. Today, we are seeing sections being tarmacked,” Salat said.

He attributed the progress to increased government attention to infrastructure in the region and commended President William Ruto for the ongoing works.

Completion of the corridor is expected to improve the movement of people and goods while reducing some of the challenges associated with long-distance travel from Mandera.

For many residents, the road journey from Mandera to Nairobi remains demanding, particularly for those who cannot afford air travel. Patients travelling for specialised treatment, students, traders and families are among those who regularly depend on the road.

Mzee Abdullahi Madey, a 60-year-old resident of Mandera, said the condition of the road has made travel difficult for ordinary residents.

“Travelling from Mandera to Nairobi is not an easy journey for an ordinary person. Many of us cannot afford the expensive air tickets, so we have to use the road despite the difficulties,” he said.

The condition of the road has also been a concern for traders, who say transportation costs affect the prices of goods reaching local markets.

Habiba Abdi, a grocery trader in Lafey Town, said poor road connectivity increases the cost of transporting supplies.

“When the roads are bad, everything becomes expensive. Traders pay more to transport goods, and that cost eventually reaches the customer,” she said.

Habiba also expressed support for Salat's focus on infrastructure and access to government services, saying residents were interested in development that directly affects their livelihoods.

Salat called for the government to maintain the pace of construction until the planned road corridor is completed.

“We should recognise the progress that is already happening while encouraging the government to continue with the work until the entire corridor is completed,” he said.

His comments come as political activity intensifies in Lafey ahead of the 2027 General Election. Salat is seeking the parliamentary seat currently held by Mohamed Abdikheir.

According to his campaign, Salat has also received an endorsement from Warfay Hirsi of the Yabarseyn sub-clan of the Murulle community.

The Madogashe–Mandera corridor remains an important transport link for communities in the region, with its completion expected to have implications for passenger travel, trade, and the movement of goods.