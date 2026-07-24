Masalani family call for arrest of Reservist after alleged shooting of a herder

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Masalani family demands arrest after herder allegedly shot by reservist. [File, Standard]

A family in Masalani, Garissa County have demanded the immediate arrest of a Hola-based National Police Reservist after they allegedly opened fire on herders.

The family claimed the herders shot one Hussein Mohamed, inflicting serious injuries on his thighs while beating up others before leaving the scene, arguing that the reservist had been terrorising the herders.

Speaking to the Standard, the herders alleged that armed reservists with full combat gear attacked them, shooting indiscriminately and seriously injuring Hussein Mohamed Bagaja. The reservists were said to be from Mikunduni village within Tana River County.

"We were herding our goats in an open grazing area near the River Tana when gunmen numbering over ten appeared and opened fire," said Ahmed Yasin.

He said he also sustained injuries after they were beaten by the officers and left in a rush, leaving the injured bleeding profusely.

The injured herder was rushed to Hola hospital before he was transferred to Garissa referral hospital for specialised treatment.

At Garissa referral hospital, his relatives and community members jammed the facility with calls for immediate arrest and prosecution of the officers involved.

"When we found him at Hola, he was so weak and had lost a lot of blood; we are appealing for the arrest of those involved, "said his aunt, Meynun Arte.

There were no immediate police reports; however, our calls to OCPD Tana River sub-county George Madolio could not comment on the status of investigations.

Local activists have also joined the call for immediate disarmament of all reservists involved and their arrest, saying such attacks on civilians might cause unrest and insecurity.

“We are asking the police to launch an immediate investigation into the alleged shooting and ensure those involved are disarmed and apprehended,” said Noor Bashir, a local human rights activist.

Bashir, who is locally known as Toolkey, urged communities to resolve their issues amicably instead of resorting to violence that could result in loss of lives or permanent injuries.

In the past, several people have lost their lives and livestock have been killed in a conflict between the farmers and herders, with growing calls to the government to resolve such conflicts before they get out of hand.