CS Duale Declares War on Criminals in Garissa, Warns Against Protecting Suspects

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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.[File, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has put knife-wielding criminals operating in Garissa on notice, warning that security agencies will pursue them relentlessly.

Duale, who was speaking after launching a regional blood transfusion center at Garissa referral hospital, called on the Garissa County police commander to be hard against criminals who he said have terrorized residents.

The visibly angry CS told the police to record statements from parents of suspected criminals who turn up at the police station when their children are arrested over robbery and murder related charges.

“When I saw that mother crying whose son was killed, I couldn’t eat or sleep. We will not allow criminals to operate freely in this town,” Duale said.

The former Garissa township lawmaker also asked the police not to listen to politicians trying to interfere in cases involving criminal gangs, adding that the security of Garissa town is non-negotiable.

The bold and ruthless criminals have been terrorising residents with rising cases of robbery and killings, the gangs who usually ride motorcycles with three or four attack their victims before robbing and stabbing them.

While the criminals are known and within the neighbourhood, local residents have been accused of hiding them and also joining clan formation fund-raising to bail out criminals who continue with their criminal activities.

The former leader of the majority at the national assembly also warns politicians against using the gangs for their own political benefits, noting that the government will deal with criminals until normalcy is restored.

“The national security of our country is paramount; we will deal with you if you are among these criminals, notwithstanding who your father is,” said the CS.

Duale told youths to engage in beneficial activities, including football tournaments, saying he is ready to support such initiatives.

He told the police to ensure those arrested over robbery-related offences are photographed, and their photos are shared across social media platforms.