Rising numbers of refugees pile pressure on resources as experts warn of crisis

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LLEARN Kenya Program Officer Phyllis Njeri addresses participants at the second participatory forum in Kakuma, calling for meaningful inclusion of both refugees and host community members in urban planning decisions.[ Bakari Ang'ela,Standard]

The rising number of refugees is piling pressure on infrastructure and social amenities in Kakuma and Kalobeyei in Turkana County, as experts warn of a dire crisis if an urgent solution is not found.

With 300,000 refugees and the host community population, infrastructure, schools, and health facilities are already facing a strain as the population continues to grow rapidly.

President William Ruto launched the Shirika Plan, a scheme designed to integrate refugees into the country’s socioeconomic fabric, a move that is putting pressure on social and economic resources. The plan was launched in March last year.

Host communities claim that schools are overcrowded, hospitals are understaffed, and job opportunities are increasingly becoming scarce.

“We walk long distances for medical care, and schools are overcrowded,” a Turkana resident said.

A Somali refugee, Mohamed Abdi, said crime rates have increased in areas around Kakuma and Kalobeyei, where locals are integrating with communities.

“The rate of crime has increased because of joblessness. Many youthful people have no jobs and are engaging in criminal activities to earn a living,” said Abdi.

“Hospitals are crowded, and learning conditions are very difficult,” another refugee added.

Caroline Onyango, a Jesuit Refugee Service representative, warned that service delivery gaps are becoming a matter of concern as populations rise.

“The cracks in service delivery, education, inclusion, and resource allocation are no longer small, they are critical fractures that demand immediate, united, and decisive action from all of us,” she said.

Department of Refugee Services (DRS) official David Mukomba called for urgent dialogue to address pressing issues impeding integration and service delivery.

“The time has come to move beyond endless discussions. We must refine the issues raised and ensure this process continues with clear focus and commitment, rather than allowing it to stall or collapse into silence,” Mukomba said.

However, efforts to reshape development planning in Kakuma Municipality are gaining momentum as refugees and host communities jointly identify infrastructure priorities, even as residents continue to report challenges in education, health services, unemployment, and safety.

The Local Leadership East African Return and Reintegration Network (LLEARN) organised its second participatory forum earlier in Kakuma, bringing together refugees, Turkana host community members, and local government officials to agree on priority projects.

The forum was attended by UNHCR, IRC, Department of Refugee Services (DRS), Turkana County officials, civil society groups, and peace actors. Water systems and road infrastructure were identified as top priorities.

Phyllis Njeri, LLEARN Kenya Program Officer, said the process is designed to ensure inclusion and accountability in planning.

“Meaningful participation ensures that all relevant actors are included and their voices are heard,”Njeri said.

She added: “This approach not only fosters ownership but also strengthens accountability in planning. Ultimately, it supports the identification of appropriate interventions for urban planning that benefit both host and refugee communities.”

“The partnership with UNFPA and the County Government of Turkana reflects Japan’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health, rights, and dignity of women and girls, especially in times of crisis,” Japan’s Ambassador Matsuura Hiroshi, who visited Kakuma last month, said.

Through its support of more than US$4.2 million between 2022 and 2025, Japan has helped expand life-saving maternal health, reproductive health, and gender-based violence services.”

Turkana Deputy Governor John Lopeyok Erus said the county will continue working with partners to promote refugee integration through service delivery.

“We believe direct support to the county government in integrated service delivery is key, and we are optimistic that we can continue to build on the relationship between Kenya and Japan, especially in strengthening health services for women and girls in Turkana County,” Erus said.