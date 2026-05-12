Murkomen urges Samburu residents to acquire ID cards

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Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen during a women empowerment session in Waso Rongai, Samburu North constituency. [Michael Saitoti, Standard]

The majority of the people aged 18 and above in Samburu County have not acquired the national identification card.

Speaking during a women empowerment session in Waso Rongai, Samburu North constituency, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said lack of IDs has denied the people their democratic rights, such as electing leaders.

"There are 100,000 registered voters in Samburu county. There are another 100,000 adult people without national identification cards and a voter's card. Therefore, we should have a total of 200,000 registered voters," he said.

Samburu County Governor Lati Lelelit said the fear of being photographed during ID application has made many people shy away.

"I have held meetings in Samburu East, Samburu West and even here, where people have told me that they did not apply for national identification cards due to fear of being photographed," he said.

Governor Lelelit further explained that locals do not like to be photographed for fear of perceived government security operation.

The CS urged youth who have attained the age of 18 and above to apply for IDs cards to participate meaningfully in national matters.

"We already have photos of everyone who was born in Kenya. So there is nothing to fear, Go apply for IDs. If you don't you're affecting development as it is perceived Samburu is a county with a low population hence allocation of limited resources during budgeting," he said.

Murkomen directed chiefs to hold public baraza meetings and sensitise the public to apply for IDs.

The CS said affirmative action will be applied in marginalised regions, including Samburu to assist people in getting IDs in the second phase of the Rapid Results Initiative.