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Wajir races to complete projects ahead of Madaraka Day

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 30, 2026
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The Wajir Stadium under construction in readiness for Madaraka Day celebration on April 29, 2026. [MINA]

Wajir town is undergoing a major transformation as Kenya prepares to mark this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations in the county for the first time.

Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, in a statement dated Thursday, said preparations are on track, with key infrastructure projects nearing completion ahead of the June 1 event.

During an inspection tour, Omollo expressed confidence in the level of readiness, citing steady progress across critical sectors.

“From the stadium to roads, water, and power, all key infrastructure is on course, and we are confident Wajir will be ready in time to host a successful Madaraka Day celebration.”

The main venue, a new stadium under construction, is about 65 to 70 per cent complete, according to the government. Omollo said the facility is expected to be ready at least two weeks before the event to allow final preparations and rehearsals.

The government is also upgrading key infrastructure across the town. Roads within Wajir and major access routes are being improved to ease movement and enhance connectivity. Essential services are also receiving upgrades. Water projects, including borehole drilling and distribution systems, are underway through a national and county partnership. 

Wajir Governor Ahmed Jiir welcomed the developments, noting that they would have a lasting impact beyond the celebrations.

Omollo said the decision to take national celebrations to Wajir reflects the government’s commitment to inclusivity. “This is a historic moment not just for Wajir, but for the entire Northern Kenya region,” he said. “As a government, we are proud to take national celebrations to all parts of the country.”

The PS was accompanied by Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru and officials from various government agencies.

Madaraka Day commemorates Kenya’s attainment of internal self-rule in 1963 and has increasingly become a platform for national unity and progress.

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Related Topics

2026 Madaraka Day 2026 Madaraka Day Celebrations Interior PS Raymond Omollo Wajir County
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