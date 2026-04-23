Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Two children injured after explosion in Kotile, Garissa county

By Abdimalik Hajir | Apr. 23, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Two school-going children were injured on Tuesday after they stepped on an explosive device in Kotile Location, Ijara Sub-County of Garissa County.The incident has raised fresh concerns over the  presence of dangerous devices in the area. Adhan Abdi Hassan, 16, and Abdiaziz Mohamed Ali, 12, were herding goats when an unknown device exploded at around 4pm.

Adhan Abdi is an orphan and a Grade 10 student at Garissa High School, currently under the Elimu sponsorship programme.Mohamed Bashir, a relative of one of the boys, said they initially mistook the explosion for something else.

“We were later informed that it was these children and we were able to rush to the area. We found them bleeding profusely and rushed them to a nearby health facility where they got first aid,” he said.

According to Bashir, the boys sustained multiple injuries. Adhan Abdi Hassan lost several toes on his left foot and suffered additional injuries across his body, likely from the impact of the blast.The younger boy, a Grade 4 pupil at Kotile Primary School, also sustained body injuries, suggesting he was at some distance when the device exploded.

“Police have come and we gave them all the information and how it happened. We don’t know how that device found itself there and its source,” said Bashir.

The incident has alarmed residents, raising concerns over the presence of explosive devices in the area. Questions have also emerged over whether the device belonged to government security agencies or a terror group.The area’s proximity to Boni Forest means it is under heightened security surveillance, with Special Forces frequently conducting patrols.

The two boys were initially referred to Garissa Referral Hospital before being transferred to Nairobi for specialised treatment.Security sources said the injured children were taken to Nairobi West Hospital on the orders of senior security officials.

Sources in Masalani told The Standard that bomb experts from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit in Garissa have taken over investigations to determine the nature of the device.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Improvised Explosive Device Two Children Killed in Garissa IED Explosion Anti-terror probe underway Security concerns near Boni Forest
.

Latest Stories

Ruto's state house hits 'first world' status as rest of country floods
Ruto's state house hits 'first world' status as rest of country floods
Opinion
By Peter Kimani
12 mins ago
Experts warn of growing malaria drug resistance
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
12 mins ago
National Infrastructure Fund receives Sh103b seed money from sale of KPC
Business
By Macharia Kamau
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How fuel flagged for rejection beat the system and entered pipeline
By David Odongo 12 mins ago
How fuel flagged for rejection beat the system and entered pipeline
Schools face fresh funding gap ahead of second term reopening
By Lewis Nyaundi 12 mins ago
Schools face fresh funding gap ahead of second term reopening
Wamboka replaced as MPs give bribery probe more time.
By Josphat Thiongó 12 mins ago
Wamboka replaced as MPs give bribery probe more time.
Ruto remains cagey on zoning as ODM talks turn into a circus
By Ndungu Gachane 12 mins ago
Ruto remains cagey on zoning as ODM talks turn into a circus
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved