IED attack leaves police officers injured in Ijara, Garissa
NATIONAL
By
George Maringa
| Jun 5th 2022 | 1 min read
Three police officers have been injured, after sustaining an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Garissa County.
According to a report from Ijara police station, the officers were escorting the convoy of Ibrahim Abbas, who is eyeing the Ijara MP seat to Hulugho.
“Please be informed that today, 5th June, 2022, Ijara CIPU vehicle GK B624T on escort duties came under IED attack between Ijara and Sangole area,” read the report.
The driver of the ill-fated vehicle and other officers sustained serious injuries at the scene.
However, no one so far has claimed responsibility for the attack.
KEEP READING
More to follow.
RELATED VIDEOS
Nadal takes first set in French Open final against RuudSpain's Rafael Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 14th French Open crown, took the first set 6-3 against Norway's Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday.
Firefighters still working to put out deadly Bangladesh container blazeThirty-seven killed, more than 450 injured in a fire caused by an explosion at a private inland container depot in Sitakunda, Bangladesh, state media reports
MOST READ
Joho challenges Ruto to surrender 2,500-acre land to Coast Squatters
COAST
By Patrick Beja
- End of the road for five presidential hopefuls
POLITICS
By Allan Mungai
- Two cases filed seeking to block Malala from Kakamega Governor race
WESTERN
- Expect strong winds and large waves in parts of Kenya - Met Department
NATIONAL
By Mate Tongola
- Civil society group takes BBI fight to the East Africa Court of Justice
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- Chebukati: We won't clear Mike Sonko for Mombasa Governor race
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth