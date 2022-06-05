× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

IED attack leaves police officers injured in Ijara, Garissa

NATIONAL
By George Maringa | Jun 5th 2022 | 1 min read
Wreckage of a police vehicle that came under IED attack in Ijara, Garissa [COURTESY]

Three police officers have been injured, after sustaining an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Garissa County.

According to a report from Ijara police station, the officers were escorting the convoy of Ibrahim Abbas, who is eyeing the Ijara MP seat to Hulugho.

“Please be informed that today, 5th June, 2022, Ijara CIPU vehicle GK B624T on escort duties came under IED attack between Ijara and Sangole area,” read the report.

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle and other officers sustained serious injuries at the scene.

However, no one so far has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More to follow.

