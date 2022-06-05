IED attack leaves police officers injured in Ijara, Garissa

Wreckage of a police vehicle that came under IED attack in Ijara, Garissa [COURTESY]

Three police officers have been injured, after sustaining an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Garissa County.

According to a report from Ijara police station, the officers were escorting the convoy of Ibrahim Abbas, who is eyeing the Ijara MP seat to Hulugho.

“Please be informed that today, 5th June, 2022, Ijara CIPU vehicle GK B624T on escort duties came under IED attack between Ijara and Sangole area,” read the report.

The driver of the ill-fated vehicle and other officers sustained serious injuries at the scene.

However, no one so far has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More to follow.

