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Mass turnout as PWDs seek assessment and registration in Isiolo

By Bruno Mutunga | Apr. 22, 2026
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Hundreds of persons living with disability converged at Isiolo county referral hospital on 21/4/2026 for assessment in order to be registered with the National Council of persons living with disabilities.The CEO Nation council of persons with disability Dr Michael Munene(centre )addressing the group. [Bruno Mutunga,Standard.]

Hundreds of persons living with disabilities (PWDs) have gathered at Isiolo County Referral Hospital for an assessment exercise aimed at facilitating their registration with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities.

Speaking during the exercise, the council’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Munene, said individuals who qualify after assessment will benefit from various forms of support, including tax exemptions.

Dr. Munene emphasized the importance of registering persons with different types of disabilities to enable access to tailored support services. He noted that persons with albinism receive sunscreen lotions, while those with mobility challenges are provided with assistive devices. In addition, registered members can benefit from cash transfer programmes, education bursaries, and tax relief.

He added that the assessment exercise has been ongoing in various counties across the country, with Isiolo among the latest to host the initiative.

 Martha Mumasi from the Ministry of Health’s Department of Physiotherapy said the department plays a key role in rehabilitating persons with disabilities. However, she clarified that not all individuals assessed qualify for tax exemptions, as eligibility depends on specific criteria, including the nature of their disability and occupation.

Mumasi also revealed that although many officers were previously trained to conduct assessments, some have since been transferred to other counties, prompting plans to train additional personnel to support the exercise.

 Isiolo Chief Officer for Health Services, Dr. Mohamud Abdikadr, noted that the exercise attracted participants from neighboring counties, including Marsabit and Meru.

 Meanwhile, the spokesperson for persons living with disabilities, Mugo Gioko, described the exercise as crucial, noting that many PWDs miss out on essential services due to lack of registration. He estimated that more than 8,000 people are living with disabilities across Isiolo County.

Mugo urged those who have not yet registered to take advantage of the ongoing assessment before it concludes.

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Related Topics

Disability assessment & registration Access to government support services Tax exemptions eligibility National Council of People with Disabilities
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