President Ruto commends DigiTruck grassroots program

Business
 By Sharon Wanga | Nov 28, 2023
President William Ruto with some government officials talking to Digital Truck beneficiaries.[Photos,PSC]

President William Ruto on Tuesday, November 28, made a visit to DigiTruck to discuss digital skills and grassroots Innovations.

Speaking at the Kenya Innovation Week Common Wealth Edition, President Ruto commended DigiTruck for its grassroots innovation programmes.

“I also appreciate the work that Huawei Technologies continues to do in building digital skills and promoting innovations through the country from the grassroots," he said. 

“The DigiTruck programme is a bottom-up intervention to promote the development of sound innovative capacity through the provision of technology, the internet, and mentorship.”

The DigiTruck is a digital inclusion initiative invented by Huawei TECH4ALL with the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports alongside the Ministry of Information, Communications and Digital Economy, and other partners.  

Its objective is to provide digital skills in rural areas, enabling youth to use computers and the internet to study online, work online, trade online, and be safe online. 

During the opening of the event, Ruto spoke with 6 grassroots innovators including Mohamed Suleiman from Mombasa County, a beneficiary of the initiative.

Mohamed won the digital innovation award in 2022 and has been teaching other youth digital skills for a small fee in the county.

From the profit gained, Mohamed bought a motorbike to set up a delivery business.

The DigiTruck Innovation Award selects the best 3 business ideas that the trained youth come up with on how to use their digital skills to improve their community.

.

