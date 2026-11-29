Audio By Vocalize

From Left, Women on Boards Network (WOBN) Chairperson Catherine Musakali, Breakthrough Leadership Transformation (BLT) CEO Dr Patricia Murugami, and NRSA CEO Zuhura Odhiambo during the 6th Annual WOBN Awards on the November 28, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Women in leadership positions have been challenged to use their influence to create opportunities for other women, with calls for deliberate efforts to identify, mentor and recommend emerging leaders for influential positions.

Dr Patricia Murugami, Founding Group Chief Executive Officer of Breakthrough Leadership Transformation Group, said achieving leadership positions should not be the ultimate goal for women, but an opportunity to help others overcome barriers and advance their careers.

Murugami, who was named Second Runner-Up in the CEO of the Year category at the sixth annual Women on Boards Network Awards in Nairobi, said women already occupying influential positions must use their platforms to ensure others are considered for greater responsibilities.

Reflecting on her recognition under the theme ‘From Presence to Power: Shaping the Future of Leadership,’ she said she was particularly moved by the fact that someone had nominated her without her knowledge.

“I still don't know who nominated me for CEO of the Year. I do know that someone saw my work and took the time to put my name forward,” she said.

The experience, she added, challenged her to consider how she could extend similar opportunities to others through her own influence.

“What opportunities could I create for others with the influence I already have?” she posed.

Murugami said women continue to encounter barriers in professional environments, including hesitation to speak in senior meetings, uncertainty about pursuing higher positions and limited opportunities to demonstrate their leadership abilities.

She challenged women to develop the courage to express their views, pursue bigger responsibilities and challenge situations that prevent them from advancing.

“There are leadership spaces where it takes real courage to speak. You can be well prepared and still rehearse your point until the conversation moves on. You can have the experience for a bigger role and still wonder whether to put your hand up,” she said.

She argued that advancing women's leadership requires more than encouraging them to occupy positions, insisting that those already holding decision-making responsibilities must actively create room for others.

Murugami urged meeting chairs to pay attention to women who are frequently interrupted, while those involved in succession planning should deliberately identify women whose performance demonstrates their readiness for promotion.

She also called on senior executives to allow women who have successfully led projects to personally present their achievements instead of having their contributions communicated by others.

“When you're the one chairing the meeting, notice who keeps getting interrupted. When you're discussing succession, ask whose work deserves a closer look,” she said.

The leadership advocate emphasised that women should be given opportunities to demonstrate their competence directly to those responsible for making appointments and promotions.

“When you have the privilege of a position or a platform, ask yourself what it can make possible for someone else,” she said.

The awards ceremony also recognised outstanding women in corporate leadership, with Quresha Abdullahi of the Institute of Human Resource Management named CEO of the Year, while Lina Githuka of Kenya Wine Agencies emerged First Runner-Up.

She urged women leaders to make deliberate decisions to recommend qualified women for board appointments, senior management positions and challenging assignments.

“Before the year ends, who will get a chance to grow because you had a seat at the table? Put her name down. Then put her forward for an opportunity,” she said.