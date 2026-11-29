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He said the government would consider releasing a portion of the forest to accommodate the growing town but cautioned residents against interpreting the proposal as permission to destroy the forest. [Photo Courtesy]

President William Ruto has proposed setting aside five acres of public forest land for the construction of a Sh140 million modern market in Malava town, Kakamega County, as he backed plans to expand the fast-growing urban centre.

The President said the government would work with the Ministry of Environment to establish whether part of the nearby forest could be allocated for the market and other public facilities, including a hospital.

Speaking during interdenominational prayers in Malava, Ruto said the money for the market had already been set aside, with the project expected to boost trade and stimulate economic growth in the town.

“I have already set aside Sh140 million for the construction of a market here in Malava town,” he said.

Ruto said he had discussed the town's expansion with local leaders, including Malava MP David Ndakwa, whom he had tasked with identifying suitable land for the proposed developments.

He said the government would consider releasing a portion of the forest to accommodate the growing town but cautioned residents against interpreting the proposal as permission to destroy the forest.

“I will see whether he can allocate you a small portion of the forest, even if it is five acres. But that does not mean you should cut down the entire forest. We will work with the Ministry to find a proper way,” he said.

The President directed the Prime Cabinet Secretary to instruct officials from the Ministry of Environment to begin assessing the possibility of using part of the forest for the proposed expansion.

He said the additional land would provide room for essential public facilities, including a modern market and a hospital, as Malava town continues to grow.

Beyond the proposed market, Ruto announced an ambitious plan to construct 28,000 kilometres of tarmac roads across the country within the next seven years, a target he said would surpass the 20,000 kilometres built since independence.

He said the initiative was aimed at addressing historical marginalisation and improving road connectivity in regions that had remained underserved.

“We want to tarmac 28,000 kilometres of roads in Kenya to surpass the 20,000 kilometres that the country has built since independence because many parts of the country were marginalised and have poor road infrastructure,” he said.

Ruto said the government was also establishing a special fund for transport and logistics infrastructure to finance major highway projects.

Among the proposed projects is a major highway linking Nairobi to Uganda through Mau Summit, Eldoret, Malava, Bungoma and Malaba.

He said sections of the highway would be expanded into four and six lanes to accommodate increasing traffic and facilitate regional trade.

The President further said the government would identify priority roads in every constituency and county to ensure projects were implemented under a coordinated national plan rather than through scattered interventions.

“We want to map out the priority roads in every constituency and every county so that we can have a proper plan. We want to stop this guesswork of starting a road here, stopping, then starting another one somewhere else,” he said.

He said the government would first compile a comprehensive list of roads requiring construction and upgrading before determining how the projects would be implemented.

Ruto added that the Kambi Mwanza road would be included in the priority list, assuring residents that their demands for improved road infrastructure would be considered under the proposed plan.