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Government takes development audit to Kenyans' doorsteps

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 7, 2026
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Principal Secretary for National Government Coordination, Ahmed Abdisalan Ibrahim received by Deputy County Commissioner Wajir East, George Onyango on November 2, 2026. [PCS]

The Government has stepped up efforts to strengthen accountability, improve service delivery and bridge the information gap between public investments and citizens.

This is through a nationwide multi-agency field verification exercise targeting 51 high-impact priority programmes and projects.

Led by Principal Secretary for the State Department for National Government Coordination, Ahmed Ibrahim, the exercise seeks to establish the actual status, quality and progress of government-funded projects while assessing their impact on households, businesses and communities.

The initiative comes amid growing public demand for transparency, timely completion of development projects and tangible returns from public expenditure.

Beyond inspecting construction sites, the exercise provides residents with an opportunity to question officials, share experiences and establish whether government investments are translating into improved livelihoods.

Speaking during the launch in Wajir County, PS Ibrahim said the  Government was determined to ensure that development initiatives deliver measurable benefits at the grassroots.

“Our commitment is simple: every investment by Government must translate into tangible, verifiable benefits for citizens right at the grassroots. Through this verification exercise, we are listening to wananchi and ensuring the government agenda delivers real impact,” he said.

The 51 priority programmes were selected based on their alignment with the government agenda, the Fourth Medium-Term Plan (2023–2027), National Development Implementation Committee priorities and Medium-Term Expenditure Framework budgetary provisions.

The exercise also relies on the National Government Dashboard, a real-time monitoring system designed to track implementation of the priority projects and strengthen evidence-based decision-making.

During the first phase, teams visited Wajir, Garissa, Kilifi and Mombasa counties, inspecting projects spanning affordable housing, healthcare, education, transport infrastructure, industrialisation, technology and economic empowerment.

In Wajir, the inspections covered the Affordable Housing Programme, Wajir Stadium, technical and vocational training institutions, Kenya Urban Roads Authority projects, the County Aggregation and Industrial Park, Tulatula ICT Hub and the Elnur Economic Stimulus Programme Modern Market.

In Garissa, attention focused on the Tana Bridge, affordable housing, Garissa Level Six Hospital, university hostels, ICT facilities and the Central Aggregation Industrial Park.

In the Coast region, the team assessed the Kilifi Central Fish Landing Site, the Mtwapa–Kwa Kadzengo–Kilifi road, Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone, Ronald Ngala Utalii College and industrial developments in Bonje.

These investments are expected to address longstanding development challenges by improving connectivity, expanding access to healthcare and education, creating employment opportunities, supporting small businesses and opening new markets for local producers.

However, the exercise has also highlighted another critical development challenge: the gap between information about government projects and what citizens actually experience on the ground.

Deputy County Commissioner for Garissa, Obel Ojwang, observed that public engagement was essential in addressing the disconnect.

“We have heard a very serious gap between what is  actually happening on the ground and the information citizens are getting. These forums will help citizens have a clear picture of what reality is transforming this country,” he said.

Residents identified infrastructure, healthcare, education and housing as key priorities, underscoring the need for development programmes to respond to everyday community needs.

Wajir East Deputy County Commissioner George Onyango welcomed the initiative, saying government administrators remained committed to ensuring projects stayed on course and reached completion.

The exercise also incorporated environmental conservation and peacebuilding activities. In Kilifi, officials participated in mangrove restoration at Uyombo village, while similar tree-planting engagements in Garissa promoted environmental responsibility and community cohesion.

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