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Government audits projects amid accountability pressure

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 10, 2026
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Government officials on projects audit in Vihiga County on November 9, 2026. [PCS]

The government has launched the second phase of a  nationwide verification exercise targeting development projects in Nyanza and Western regions.

Led by Principal Secretary for the State Department for National Government Coordination Ahmed Ibrahim, comes amid growing public demands for transparency, accountability and the timely completion of government-funded projects.

The PS said the exercise was to establish whether public investments were improving livelihoods, creating economic opportunities and expanding access to essential services.

"The administration has undertaken a number of initiatives across Nyanza region and other parts of the country. These projects are life-changing projects. We mean business and we have to ensure these projects are a success," he said.

Among the projects is the dual carriageway within Homa Bay Town, whose first phase has been completed. The road is expected to ease traffic movement, improve connectivity and support businesses by reducing transport challenges.

The completed 19-kilometre Rusinga Ring Road is another major investment, expected to improve movement of people and goods, particularly for residents, farmers and traders who depend on road transport.

The government also pointed on the upgrading of Kabunde Airstrip, whose runway was extended to 1.3 kilometres.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi said the airstrip was already operational, with flights connecting Homa Bay directly to Wilson Airport three times a week.

He added that plans were underway to increase flight frequency, potentially improving business travel, tourism and access to the region.

Another major project is the newly redeveloped 200-metre Homa Bay pier, which the government hopes will revive Lake Victoria as an economic transport corridor.

The PS said the facility would connect Homa Bay to regional destinations including Kisumu, Mbita, Siaya and Busia, as well as Entebbe and Jinja in Uganda and Mwanza in Tanzania.

"Designed to revive Lake Victoria as an economic highway, the pier is a game changer for Homa Bay and this region. Soon we will have vessels docking," he said.

However, Ibrahim acknowledged that some projects faced bottlenecks and implementation challenges, promising that stalled works would be escalated to the responsible ministries and agencies for intervention.

"Any project that has stalled we shall make sure we get information and, through the Whole-of-Government Approach, reach out to the State Department or agency involved for any interventions," he said.

The exercise is intended to give residents an opportunity to question government officials and provide feedback on projects affecting their communities.

Ibrahim said stakeholder engagements would help establish whether the investments addressed local needs and identify areas requiring improvement.

"We also want to get feedback from the community. How do they feel about the projects? How do they want us to improve on the next project?" he posed.

The verification teams also inspected Tom Mboya University, whose student population has grown from 110 when it started in 2016 to more than 15,000, alongside the Jitume ICT Hub, Kabunde Airstrip, Rangwe Technical and Vocational College and several road projects.

Other senior government officials are conducting parallel inspections in Vihiga and Bungoma.

The teams are assessing the actual status, quality, progress and impact of projects, with particular attention to stalled works, implementation challenges and whether completed facilities are serving the communities they were intended to benefit.

In Vihiga, inspections covered Huduma Centres, Jitume ICT laboratories, road construction, the Luanda County Aggregation and Industrial Park and the Milimani Vihiga Affordable Housing Project.

The government says data collected during the inspections will inform subsequent interventions and decisions on projects requiring additional support.

Phase One covered Wajir, Garissa, Kilifi and Mombasa counties, with progressive reports being prepared.

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