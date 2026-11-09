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Mudavadi seeks performance- based promotions

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 9, 2026
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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during the County Public Service Boards National Consultative Forum, in Kisumu on November 9, 2026. [PCS]

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has called for a  robust legal framework to link public servants’ performance evaluations to promotions, career progression and professional recognition, in a move aimed at strengthening accountability and productivity in government institutions.

Mudavadi said performance management in the public service must move beyond routine administrative exercises and become an enforceable obligation that rewards efficiency, commitment and measurable results.

Speaking during the National Forum of County Public Service Boards Annual Convention in Kisumu on Monday, the Prime Cabinet Secretary challenged the government to establish clear legal and institutional mechanisms that would ensure employee assessments directly influence career advancement.

“We need a proper legal framework that speaks to the issue of performance management and productivity. Performance contracts should not just be a ritual; they must be a legal obligation that links performance to the fair promotion of public servants,” he said.

He argued that without a clear framework, performance contracts risk becoming mere bureaucratic formalities rather than effective tools for improving service delivery and motivating public servants.

Mudavadi emphasised that public service performance assessments should be anchored on measurable outcomes, objective evaluations and transparent procedures to ensure employees are rewarded based on their actual contributions.

He maintained that promotions and career progression should be determined by merit and demonstrable productivity rather than routine administrative processes, favouritism or other considerations unrelated to performance.

Invoking the principle of “Usawa ni Sawa,” Mudavadi said fairness and equal opportunity must remain central to public sector human resource management, with every employee given an opportunity to advance based on commitment, competence and results.

He noted that a properly structured performance management system would not only recognise hardworking employees but also strengthen institutional accountability, improve staff motivation and cultivate a results-oriented culture across government.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also challenged County Public Service Boards to strengthen merit-based recruitment and ensure fairness in the management of human resources, while creating working environments that encourage innovation, nurture talent and promote professional excellence.

His remarks place renewed focus on persistent questions surrounding public sector productivity, including how to objectively measure employee performance, eliminate inconsistencies in promotion processes and ensure that public institutions reward competence.

Mudavadi further underscored the constitutional responsibility of County Public Service Boards in building professional, accountable and productive county workforces capable of translating development priorities into tangible benefits for citizens.

He said the success of devolution should not be judged merely by the establishment of county institutions but by their ability to respond effectively to public needs and improve service delivery at the grassroots.

The call also highlighted the need for closer collaboration between national and county governments in strengthening public institutions, modernising human resource management systems and ensuring the efficient utilisation of public resources.

Mudavadi urged stakeholders to approach public service reforms as a shared responsibility, noting that effective institutions depend on competent personnel, strong accountability systems and a working culture that prioritises results.

The National Forum of County Public Service Boards Annual Convention brings together representatives from all 47 counties and other stakeholders to deliberate on human resource management, institutional capacity, performance and productivity in devolved governments.

The discussions come at a time when public institutions face growing expectations to demonstrate efficiency, accountability and measurable impact, placing renewed emphasis on the need to connect employee performance with career advancement and improved service delivery.

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Related Topics

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi Career Progression Guidelines Promotions in Public Service Performance Evaluations
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