TSC propose two pathways promotion for teachers

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Teachers Service Commission CEO Evaleen Mitei, chairman Jamleck Muturi and KUPPET Deputy SG Moses Nthurima display signed new teachers Career Progression Guidelines memorandum on June 18, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Classroom teachers will soon be able to rise to the highest professional ranks without leaving teaching duties under proposed reforms by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) aimed at ending years of career stagnation in the profession.

The reforms, developed jointly by TSC and teachers' unions, seek to replace the much-criticized Career Progression Guidelines (CPG) introduced in 2018 and create a more flexible promotion structure that rewards professional growth alongside administrative leadership.

TSC Chairman Jamleck Kamau said the proposed guidelines are the culmination of years of consultations with teachers and education stakeholders across the country.

“For the last one year, we have been engaging with the unions on the signed CBA that was signed in July last year. One of the issues we were to address was to review the Career Progression Guidelines for teachers,” said Kamau.

He noted that the current CPG, developed eight years ago, no longer reflects the realities of the education sector, particularly following the rollout of the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

“The new proposed guidelines are clear on how a teacher will grow professionally right from the classroom to the highest level. The proposals are clear that the classroom teacher will be able to climb to the highest professional level,” he said.

Under the proposed framework, teachers who choose to remain in the classroom will be promoted through professional ranks up to the equivalent of a chief principal, earning the same grade and salary as their counterparts in administration.

“Those who remain in class will grow professionally and be promoted until they reach the highest level of a chief principal. Anybody can be a chief principal while practicing as a teacher in class and you can be a chief principal administratively earning an allowance,” Kamau added.

The reforms are expected to address one of the biggest grievances raised by teachers over the years. Under the current system, promotions have largely depended on the availability of administrative positions such as deputy headteacher, principal and chief principal, leaving thousands of teachers stuck in the same job groups for years.

TSC Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei said the review was necessary to align teacher career development with ongoing reforms in the education sector.

“We had a career guideline which was developed in 2018 but due to reforms in the education sector we felt the need to look at the CPG so that we can align with the new curriculum,” said Mitei.

Teachers' unions have welcomed the changes, describing them as a major breakthrough for educators.

KUPPET Chairman Omboko Milemba said the existing CPG had become a barrier to promotions because advancement was tied to limited administrative vacancies.

“Introducing another pathway of promoting teachers means a teacher in class can also be promoted and go through the ranks and be on the same level as a chief principal without being an administrator in a school,” he said.

Milemba noted that the reforms would also reduce the number of promotion levels and shorten the time required for teachers to reach the top of the profession.

KUPPET Deputy Secretary General Moses Nthurima said the new framework would ensure equal recognition of classroom and administrative roles, with administrators receiving responsibility allowances while maintaining the principle of equal pay for work of equal value. Teachers Service Commission CEO Evaleen Mitei, chair Jamleck Muturi, KUPPET Deputy SG Moses Nthurima, chairman Omboko Milemba after signing new teachers Career Progression Guidelines on June 18, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The proposed structure will now be submitted to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) for job evaluation and advisory before implementation.

Kamau expressed confidence that the reforms would create a sustainable and fair promotion system.

“I want to assure the unions, teachers in the country and stakeholders that the document is live, progressive and sustainable,” he said.

If approved, the new framework will mark one of the most significant changes in teacher career progression in decades, offering thousands of educators a clearer path to promotion without forcing them out of the classroom.