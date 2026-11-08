Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

NDMA raises concern over deteriorating nutrition in Asal counties

By Antony Gitonga | Nov. 8, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Dubu Abdi walks past carcasses of livestock in drought hit Elado area, Wajir.[ File, Standard]

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has raised the red flag over the deteriorating nutrition condition in over 60 per cent of ASAL counties.

The authority has attributed the situation to the high cost of food stuffs, reduced milk consumption, and consumption of less diverse foods.

Other factors that have contributed to the crisis include illness, poor child care practices including feeding, and poor health services.

In its monthly report, NDMA has identified Baringo, Samburu, Turkana, West Pokot and Laikipia as the most affected counties by drought.

“The survey indicates that the nutrition situation was worsening in 67 per cent of the counties where the risk of malnutrition was already above the long- term average,” says the authority.

In the report, the authority noted that acute malnutrition remained a critical concern in ASALs, driven by previous food insecurity, high morbidity levels, and sub-optimal child care practices.

This is however expected to change in the coming days with the anticipated El Nino rains likely to improve the current drought conditions.

“The nutrition situation is also worsening in fifty percent of those counties where the risk of malnutrition was below the long-term average,” reads the report in part.

And as the drought situation worsens, the authority has called for continued monitoring of vegetation condition, water availability and livestock body condition as the country waits for the onset of the October–December short rains.

“The forecast shows above-average rainfall over most of the ASAL region, with the highest probabilities in the north-east and along the coast and lower Tana River,” says the report.

The harsh weather has been compounded by a rise in livestock diseases with West Pokot, Baringo, Wajir and Mandera recording the highest numbers.

Among the diseases recorded are este des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia (CCPP), and Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD).

Other diseases recorded are Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), East Coast Fever (ECF), anaplasmosis and trypanosomiasis.

“The anticipated rains may increase livestock movement and disease transmission around replenished water sources, making continued surveillance, vaccination and timely treatment important,” says the authority.

On water accessibility, the authority noted that drying up of open water sources and reduced yields from shallow wells during the dry spell had forced households to travel longer distances in search for water.

“Counties where livestock are currently trekking longer than the average distance reported drying up of open water sources and migration as the main factors,” noted the authority.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Drought In ASAL NDMA ASAL Water Sources Livestock Diseases
.

Latest Stories

Gor Mahia move joint top in day full of draws
Gor Mahia move joint top in day full of draws
Football
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
Heartbreak for Lionesses as Uganda crowned Africa champions
Rugby
By Washington Onyango
2 hrs ago
Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang'i meet to ease fears of division
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Guardian or gatekeeper? Judiciary and the deafening sound of silence
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Guardian or gatekeeper? Judiciary and the deafening sound of silence
Frenzy to register parties as 2027 politics intensify
By Irene Githinji 3 hrs ago
Frenzy to register parties as 2027 politics intensify
Seizure of Sh3.6b drug haul in Msambweni puts Coast trafficking routes in focus
By Benard Sanga 3 hrs ago
Seizure of Sh3.6b drug haul in Msambweni puts Coast trafficking routes in focus
Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang'i meet to ease fears of division
By Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang'i meet to ease fears of division
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved