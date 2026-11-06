Omtatah wants court to bar Ruto's Cabinet from exercising State powers

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has moved to court seeking to bar Cabinet Secretaries from exercising State powers, arguing that Kenya has no constitutionally constituted National Executive.

Omtatah, alongside Eliud Karanja Matindi and Dr Magare Gikenyi Benjamin, wants the High Court to stop President William Ruto and his Cabinet from continuing to discharge executive functions following the expiry of 120 days granted by the court to address the gender imbalance in Cabinet.