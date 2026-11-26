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Newly elected Madagascar National Assembly Marco Tsaradia. [Courtesy; X]

Lawmakers in Madagascar voted in a new National Assembly speaker Wednesday after a senior political figure was ousted from the role in a surprise ballot that followed allegations of abuse of power.

Independent Marco Tsaradia, in his second term as a parliamentarian, won a landslide 129 of 130 votes cast, an AFP reporter said.

The 38-year-old accountant and financial auditor replaced Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, who was removed this week after claims he ran the chamber single-handedly and made unilateral decisions in violation of internal rules.

Randrianasoloniaiko is widely seen as one of the key figures behind Madagascar's rapprochement with Russia since Colonel Michael Randrianirina took power in a military coup last year that followed weeks of youth-led protests.

The 54-year-old was a presidential candidate in the 2023 election and is believed to have presidential ambitions ahead of a vote scheduled for late 2027 as part of a political transition following last year's coup.

Since taking power, Madagascar's new leader has stepped up efforts to strengthen ties with Russia including accepting deliveries of Russian weapons and meeting President Vladimir Putin.

The former French colony has endured repeated bouts of political unrest since gaining independence in 1960, including a disputed election that triggered a prolonged standoff in 2002 and a military-backed coup in 2009.