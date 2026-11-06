Controller of Budget, governors clash over counties bank accounts

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o during the media engagement meeting at Signature Mall in Machakos County on October 13, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Controller of Budget has recommended that counties close commercial bank accounts within six months, even as the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) defends governors' plan to retain them.

This comes after the Council of Governors (CoG), the Commission on Revenue Allocation and the Controller of Budget rejected a proposal requiring counties to obtain approval from the National Treasury before opening bank accounts.