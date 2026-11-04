Ruto, Koome lead congratulations to Phoebe Okowa after ICJ election

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Professor Phoebe Okowa, the Kenyan legal scholar elected to serve a full nine-year term at the International Court of Justice. [File,Standard]

President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome have led congratulations to Professor Phoebe Okowa following her election to a full nine-year term at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Okowa, a Kenyan legal scholar and Professor of Public International Law at Queen Mary University of London, will serve at the world's highest court for disputes between states from February 6, 2027, to February 5, 2036.

Ruto described her election as a source of pride for Kenya and recognition of the country's legal expertise and contribution to international affairs.

“Your election is a moment of great pride for Kenya and a powerful affirmation of the depth of legal expertise, integrity and excellence that our country continues to contribute to the international community,” Ruto stated.

He wished her success in the new role, adding: “Kenya is proud of you.”

Koome also congratulated Okowa, noting that her election reflected her scholarship and contribution to international law.

The Chief Justice welcomed her appointment to the nine-year term running from 2027 to 2036.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi joined the leaders in congratulating Okowa, describing her election as an achievement for Kenya.

Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau also welcomed the outcome, joining other government officials in celebrating the Kenyan professor's election.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei congratulated Okowa and acknowledged the diplomatic support behind her election.

Sierra Leone's Permanent Mission to the United Nations confirmed it had withdrawn Professor Charles Jalloh's candidature and backed Okowa to retain Africa's seat on the Court.

“Today we withdrew Prof. Charles Jalloh's candidature and backed Judge Okowa to keep Africa's seat on the Court. Africa first,” the mission stated.

The mission thanked the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and other supporters for their backing. It also noted that Jalloh's contribution to international law would continue.

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga praised Okowa's legal expertise, citing her work in state responsibility, the use of force, environmental law and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Ingonga described her election as recognition of her contribution to international law and wished her success in the new position.

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo also congratulated Okowa and encouraged young women in the legal profession to draw inspiration from her achievement.

Okowa secured 183 votes in the United Nations General Assembly and the required support in the 15-member Security Council to win the election.

She was among five candidates elected to fill the court's available seats.

The other successful candidates were Dapo Akande of the United Kingdom, François Alabrune of France, Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud of Jordan and Rena Lee of Singapore.

Okowa previously joined the court in November 2025 to fill a vacancy left by Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, who resigned.

Her latest election gives her a full nine-year mandate.

Based in The Hague, the International Court of Justice settles legal disputes between states and gives advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorised United Nations bodies.

It does not prosecute individuals.